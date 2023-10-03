Hangzhou: The Indian men's kabaddi team put on a stellar performance in the Asian Games here on Tuesday crushing Bangladesh with a 55-18 scoreline in their first group fixture.

The Indian side started showing their supremacy at the start and they inflicted first all-out on the opponents very soon in the game taking a 11-2 lead. The Indian dominance continued for most of the first half but Bangladesh also showed some resistance against their mighty opponents in the last 10 minutes and the scoreline was 24-9 by the end of the first half.

It looked like India are on a mission to grab most of the points they could and continued extending the lead without breaking any sweat. They amassed points in attack as well as defence and won the game with a scoreline of 55-18 in the end. The Indian team inflicted eight all-outs on the opponents while executing four super tackles. On the other hand, Bangladesh failed to all out India even once in the game while their defenders also concluded the game without any super tackles.