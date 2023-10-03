Asian Games: Indian men's kabaddi team kick off their campaign with a dominant win over Bangladesh
Published: 27 minutes ago
Hangzhou: The Indian men's kabaddi team put on a stellar performance in the Asian Games here on Tuesday crushing Bangladesh with a 55-18 scoreline in their first group fixture.
The Indian side started showing their supremacy at the start and they inflicted first all-out on the opponents very soon in the game taking a 11-2 lead. The Indian dominance continued for most of the first half but Bangladesh also showed some resistance against their mighty opponents in the last 10 minutes and the scoreline was 24-9 by the end of the first half.
It looked like India are on a mission to grab most of the points they could and continued extending the lead without breaking any sweat. They amassed points in attack as well as defence and won the game with a scoreline of 55-18 in the end. The Indian team inflicted eight all-outs on the opponents while executing four super tackles. On the other hand, Bangladesh failed to all out India even once in the game while their defenders also concluded the game without any super tackles.
Apart from Bangladesh, India will face Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Japan in group stage matches. Also, the Tuesday victory will take them to the top of the group while Bangladesh will be pushed down to the second spot. With prolific players like Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj in their lineup, India will like to claim gold in the event and play a role in helping India achieve the milestone of 100 medals in the Asian Games.