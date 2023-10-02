Hangzhou (China): Indian skaters trio of Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj won a bronze medal in the women's speed skating 3000 m relay event at the ongoing Asian Games here on Monday.

Indian skaters finished with the timings of 4:34.861 minutes behind the gold medal-winning Chinese Taipei team, which finished with 4:19.447 minutes. The South Korean team finished with 4:21.146 minutes and earned the silver medal.

"Roller Skating Glory! #AsianGames2022 Our women's speed skating relay team has made their way to the 3000m Relay Final podium, claiming the BRONZE MEDAL! With a stellar time of 4:34.861, they showcased their incredible speed and teamwork on the rink! Congratulations to our phenomenal athletes for their outstanding performances and adding another medal to 's medal haul #Cheer4India #Hallabol #BharatAtAG22 #JeetegaBharat," Sports Authority of India (SAI) media posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, the India men's speed skating 3000 m relay team also secured the third position in the final and won the bronze medal. The team consisted of Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram.

The Indians trio clocked the timings of 4:10.128 minutes. The Chinese Taipei finished with 4:05.692 minutes and clinched the gold medal. The silver medal was captured by South Korea as they clocked a time of 4:05.702 minutes. Currently, India has a total of two medals in skating.