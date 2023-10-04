ASIAN GAMES INDIAN BOXER PARVEEN HOODA SETTLES FOR BRONZE

Hangzhou (China): Indian boxer Parveen Hooda on Wednesday signed off with a bronze medal after losing to Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the women's 57kg semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games.

Parveen, the 2022 world championship bronze medallist, went down to Lin via a 5-0 unanimous verdict. Parveen, who was at a height disadvantage, was not able to land scoring punches with Lin using her reach to fight from afar.

Trailing on all five cards, Parveen tried a more aggressive approach in the second round but the 27-year-old Lin used her experience to ward of the Indian's blows using her nimble feet. Parveen did find success sporadically but that was not enough to convince the judges. The 23-year-old Indian has already secured an Olympic quota for next year's Paris Games.

Parveen thus became the fourth Indian boxer to leave with a bronze medal at this edition of the Games. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) all lost in their respective semifinals to sign off with bronze medals. Later in the day, reigning world champion Lovlina Borgohain will take on China's two-time Olympic medallist Li Qian in the 75kg final. (With PTI inputs)