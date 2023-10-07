Asian Games: Aditi Swami claims bronze in Archery compound women's individual event
Published: 1 hours ago
Asian Games: Aditi Swami claims bronze in Archery compound women's individual event
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou: India’s Aditi Gopichand Swami won bronze by beating Indonesian Raith Fadhly 146-140 in the archery women’s individual compound event to give India its 40th bronze at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.
-
BRONZE FOR ADITI 🏹🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023
🇮🇳's 🔝 Compound Archer and #KheloIndiaAthlete Aditi Gopichand Swami settles for a Bronze medal after defeating Indonesia
at the #AsianGames2022 👏🔥
Well Played, Aditi 👍 Keep up the momentum!#Cheer4India#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/f3GiFBQpii
The 17-year-old outplayed Indonesia's Raith Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided match of women's compound individual bronze play-off to win a record ninth archery medal for India at the Asian Games, here on Saturday.
Aditi Swami, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.
This is India's record ninth medal in archery, the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Games. In the Incheon edition in 2014, India won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.
More to follow...