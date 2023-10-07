Hangzhou: India’s Aditi Gopichand Swami won bronze by beating Indonesian Raith Fadhly 146-140 in the archery women’s individual compound event to give India its 40th bronze at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.

The 17-year-old outplayed Indonesia's Raith Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided match of women's compound individual bronze play-off to win a record ninth archery medal for India at the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

Aditi Swami, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.

This is India's record ninth medal in archery, the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Games. In the Incheon edition in 2014, India won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.