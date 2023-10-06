Hangzhou: Two-time champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a dominating 61-17 win over Nepal in the women's kabaddi event here on Friday.

The last edition's runners-up, India faced little challenge at the start of the first half from their rivals and led 29-10 at half-time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana leading the raids. Following the resumption of play, the Indians brought their all-round capabilities to the fore to storm into the final. The Indian raiders managed to secure nine bonus points and the defenders inflicted five all-outs.

Overall, India inflicted five all-outs in the match to make way for finals in the women's kabaddi at the Asian Games. For India, Jharkhand youngster Akshima who was making her Asian Games debut was also impressive, making successful raids and earning two touch points.

India will take on either Iran or Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match on Saturday at 7:00 AM IST.