Asian Games: Indian women's team reaches fourth successive final of Kabbadi
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou: Two-time champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a dominating 61-17 win over Nepal in the women's kabaddi event here on Friday.
The last edition's runners-up, India faced little challenge at the start of the first half from their rivals and led 29-10 at half-time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana leading the raids. Following the resumption of play, the Indians brought their all-round capabilities to the fore to storm into the final. The Indian raiders managed to secure nine bonus points and the defenders inflicted five all-outs.
🇮🇳 INTO THE FINALS!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2023
The Indian Kabaddi Women's Team showed their dominance against Nepal with an incredible scoreline of 61-17, securing their spot in the FINALS! 🎉
With this victory, India is assured at least a Silver. Now, we're all set for an epic final showdown!🌟… pic.twitter.com/5t3IVaq1G6
Overall, India inflicted five all-outs in the match to make way for finals in the women's kabaddi at the Asian Games. For India, Jharkhand youngster Akshima who was making her Asian Games debut was also impressive, making successful raids and earning two touch points.
India will take on either Iran or Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match on Saturday at 7:00 AM IST.
The Indian men's team, which finished with a bronze medal in the 2018 edition, will take on Pakistan in the semifinal later in the day. The eagerly awaited fixture is scheduled at 12:30 IST. The men, too, have already assured themselves a medal in the Hangzhou Games.