Hangzhou: India's men's kabaddi team clinched a win against Taiwan in the group A match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

India's men's kabaddi team dominated the game against Taiwan from the very first half and sealed a 50-27 win in the Group A match. In the first half, India received 3 bonus points, 4 all out, and 21 out points. On the other hand, Taiwan only received two bonus points and 10 out.

In the second half, India got one bonus and 19 out points. While the opponent got three bonuses and nine out points. With the win against Taiwan, the Indian men's kabaddi team continued their unbeaten run in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Earlier, the Pawan Sehrawat-led side defeated Thailand 63-26 at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Wednesday. In the match against Thailand, the Indian kabaddi team got off to a fast start thanks to the early raids by Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal in the first minutes. India wasted no time in unleashing an all-out on Thailand and sprinted to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game.