Hangzhou: The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur & Simranjeet Kaur beat Vietnam 6-2, to claim a bronze in the Asian Games, taking the medal tally to 87. The Indian contingent is just 13 medals away from a century of medals.

The medal in recurve section at the Asian Games comes after a 13-year long wait.

Unfancied going into the continental showpiece, the fifth-seeded women's trio dropped a set to down their Vietnamese rivals Do Thi Anh Nguyet, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and Hoang Phuong Thao.