Asian Games: India wins Bronze in Women's Recurve team event; medal tally- 87
Published: 39 minutes ago
Hangzhou: The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur & Simranjeet Kaur beat Vietnam 6-2, to claim a bronze in the Asian Games, taking the medal tally to 87. The Indian contingent is just 13 medals away from a century of medals.
🥉BRONZE GLORY FOR OUR RECURVE WOMEN🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2023
🇮🇳 #TOPScheme Archers Ankita Bhakat, and #KheloIndiaAthletes Simranjeet and Bhajan Kaur clinch the Bronze medal🥉, defeating Vietnam at the #AsianGames2022🏹🥳
Proud of you all🤩 Keep Shining🌟#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22… pic.twitter.com/kTjWf5KxLM
The medal in recurve section at the Asian Games comes after a 13-year long wait.
Unfancied going into the continental showpiece, the fifth-seeded women's trio dropped a set to down their Vietnamese rivals Do Thi Anh Nguyet, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and Hoang Phuong Thao.
The Indian contigent have registered seventh medal overall at the ongoing Asian Games. India has already won three team gold medals in compound, mixed, women's and men's sections.