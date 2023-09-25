Hangzhou [China] : The Indian rowing team consisting of Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men's four rowing final at the Asian Games on Monday. The Indian team clocked the timing of 6:10.81, getting the bronze medal. The gold medal was won by China (6:10.04) and Uzbekistan took home the gold with a timing of 6:04.96.

This is India's fourth medal in rowing. Indian rower Balraj Panwar finished in fourth spot in the final of the men's single sculls event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. Clocking the timing of 7:08.79, Balraj missed out on what could have been India's fourth medal at rowing. The gold medal went to China's Liang Zhang (6:57.06), and the silver was bagged by Ryuta Arakawa (6:59.79).

Finally, the bronze went to Hong Kong's Chun Hin Chiu (7:00.55). Earlier, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India a silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on Sunday. The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to clinch India the medal.

Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinched India's second rowing medal in the ongoing Asain Games with a bronze medal finish in the Men's Pair Final on Sunday. India finished third by clocking 6:50.41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished 1st and 2nd, respectively. With the help of spectacular strength and teamwork, Indian Rowers secured a remarkable second place with a timing of 05:43.01 in the Men's Coxed Eight final event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.