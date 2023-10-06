ASIAN GAMES INDIA SETTLES FOR SILVER IN BRIDGE

Hangzhou (China): The Indian men's team stumbled on the final hurdle against Hong Kong China, and settled for a silver medal in the bridge competition at the ongoing 19th Asian Games here on Friday.

India, a gold and two bronze-medal winner at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, lost to Hong Kong China 152-238.1 in the gold-medal match here. The Indian team consisting of Sandeep Thakral, Jaggy Shivadasni, Raju Tolani and Ajay Prabhkar Khare, could not challenge the Hong Kong outfit at any point during the six sessions, spread over two days.

Indian men were trailing 1-2 after the first two sessions, and they made a woeful start, losing the day's first session 32-42 to Hong Kong China. Trailing 1-3, India needed to win the second session on the day, but Hong Kong China emerged a clear 38-17 winner to all but seal the gold with a 4-1 lead.

With the medal, India's medal tally stood at a staggering 95 medals as the country is inching closer to the historic feat of bagging 100 medals in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the athletes on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some words of encouragement.