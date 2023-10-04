Hangzhou: India clinched a gold in the men's 4x400m on Wednesday adding to the country's medal tally in the current edition of the Asian Games. The quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh ensured a top-spot finish with a time of 3:01:58.

The Indian contingent qualified for the final by registering the fastest time of 3:03.81 minutes beating Qatar, Japan and Iraq. The Indian team also holds the 'Area Record' in the event at the recently concluded Athletic World Championship in Belgium. They clocked 2:59.05 minutes to qualify for the final behind the United States of America, who were eventual champions in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, athletes ensured a wonderful day for India as it was a double delight in the javelin throw with Neeraj Chopra clinching gold while Kishore Jena ended the contest at the second place. Also, it has been India's best performance in the history of the Asian Games as they currently stand fourth with a total of 83 medals including 17 golds, 34 silver and 32 bronze medals.