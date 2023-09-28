Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 5, September 28; Medal events expected to boost Indian contingent's tally
Published: 56 minutes ago
Hangzhou (China): India will participate in 14 categories including medal events on Thursday (September 28) on its fifth day campaign during the Asian Games. The events include Artistic Gymnastics Badminton Boxing Bridge Cycling Equestrian Football Golf Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis and Wushu.
Indian shooters dominated display on the fourth day of the ongoing Asian Games here adding numerous medals to the country's overall medal tally. Sift Kaur Samra won the gold with a world record in women's 50m rife while the shooters also finished top in the podium of their women's 25m pistol team event.
Here is a full list of events to follow—
- Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak - Women's vault final (Medal event)
- Badminton
India vs Mongolia - Women's team (Pre-quarters)
- Boxing
Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour - Women's 60kg (Pre-quarters)
Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi - Men's 51kg (Pre-quarters)
Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui - Men's 71kg (Pre-quarters)
- Bridge
Men's, women's and mixed team (Round-robin)
- Cycling
Niraj Kumar - Men's omnium scratch race (Quarterfinal)
David Beckham - Men's sprint (Quarterfinal)
- Equestrian
Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual freestyle round (Medal event)
- Football
India vs Saudi Arabia - Men's (Pre-quarters)
- Golf
Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok - Women's individual and team (Round 1)
Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's team (Round 1)
- Hockey
India vs Japan - Men's (Pool match)
- Shooting
Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal - 10m air pistol individual (Qualification and team final)
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet mixed team (Qualification)
10 air pistol final (Medal event)
Skeet mixed team (Bronze and gold medal matches)
- Squash
India vs Malaysia - Women's team (Group stage)
India vs Nepal - Men's (Group stage)
- Swimming
Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat - Men's 800m freestyle fast heat (Medal event)
Shivangi Sarma - Women's 50m freestyle heats
Virdhawal Khade - Men's 50m butterfly heats
4x100m freestyle relay heats - Men and women
4x200m freestyle relay heats - Women
- Table Tennis
Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon - Women's singles (Round of 32)
Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta - Women's singles (Round of 32)
Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed - Men's doubles (Round of 32)
Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag - Men's doubles (Round of 32)
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova - Wwomen's doubles (Round of 32)
Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail - Men's singles (Round of 32)
Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen - Women's doubles (Round of 32)
- Wushu
Roshibina Devi Naroem vs Wu Xiaowei - Women's 60kg Final (Gold medal event)