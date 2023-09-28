Hangzhou (China): India will participate in 14 categories including medal events on Thursday (September 28) on its fifth day campaign during the Asian Games. The events include Artistic Gymnastics Badminton Boxing Bridge Cycling Equestrian Football Golf Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis and Wushu.

Indian shooters dominated display on the fourth day of the ongoing Asian Games here adding numerous medals to the country's overall medal tally. Sift Kaur Samra won the gold with a world record in women's 50m rife while the shooters also finished top in the podium of their women's 25m pistol team event.