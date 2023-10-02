Hangzhou: India is ranked fourth in the medal tally with 13 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 19 bronzes, with an aggregate of 53 medals so far in the standings till Sunday night in the Asian Games underway at China's Hangzhou. India is participating in 16 events which are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bridge, Chess, Cycling, eSports, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, and Tennis. India's Priti and Parul Chaudhary will be playing women's 3000m Steeplechase Final while in hockey, India will face Bangladesh in the preliminary round.