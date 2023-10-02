Asian Games: India will participate in 16 events; here is full schedule for day 9
Published: 56 minutes ago
Hangzhou: India is ranked fourth in the medal tally with 13 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 19 bronzes, with an aggregate of 53 medals so far in the standings till Sunday night in the Asian Games underway at China's Hangzhou. India is participating in 16 events which are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bridge, Chess, Cycling, eSports, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, and Tennis. India's Priti and Parul Chaudhary will be playing women's 3000m Steeplechase Final while in hockey, India will face Bangladesh in the preliminary round.
Following is the schedule for Team India for Monday, October 2:
Archery
Aditi Gopichand Swami - Men's and women's Compound individual (1/16 Elimination)
Ankita Bhakat, Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara - Men's and women's Recurve Women's individual (1/16 Elimination)
Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Bhajan Kaur - Recurve Women's Individual (1/32 Elimination)
India vs Malaysia - Recurve Mixed Team (1/8 Elimination)
India vs UAE - Compound Mixed Team (1/8 Elimination)
Singapore vs India - Compound Men's Team (1/8 Elimination)
Athletics
Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon (100m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put)
Sandesh Jesse and Sarvesh Kushare - Men's High Jump (Qualification)
Mohammed Afsal Pulikkakath - Men's 800m (Heat 2 )
Krishan Kumar - Men's 800m (Heat 3)
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - Men's 400m Hurdles (Heat 1)
Yashas Palaksha - Men's 400m Hurdles (Heat 3)
Sinchal Kaveramma - Women's 400m Hurdles (Heat 2)
Vithya Ramra - Women's 400m Hurdles (Heat 1)
Pavithra Venkatesh - Pole Vault
Shaili Singh - Women's Long Jump
Priti and Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase (Final)
4 X 400m Relay - Mixed (Final)
Men's 400m (Final)
-
Badminton
Men's and women's singles - Round of 64
Doubles and mixed doubles - Round of 32
Bridge
Men's, women's, and mixed team - Round-robin matches
Canoe Sprint
Niraj Verma - Men's Canoe Sprint Single 1,000m (Final)
Shivani Verma and Megha Peadeep - Women's Canoe Double 500m (Final)
Parvathy Geetha and Binita Chanu - Women's Kayak Double 500m (Final)
Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh - Men's Canoe Double 500m (Final)
Chess
Men's and women's team (Round 4)
Diving
London Singh - Men's 1m Springboard (Final)
Equestrian
Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun i- Eventing jumping (Team final and individual final)
Hockey
India vs Bangladesh - Preliminary Men's (Pool match)
Kabaddi
India vs Chinese Taipei - Women's Team (Group match)
Kurash
Jyoti Tokas - Women's 87kg (quarterfinal)
Yash Chauhan - Men 90kg (quarterfinal)
Roller skating
Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Inghale - Men's speed skating 3,000m relay
Sepaktakraw
India vs Singapore - Men's quadrant preliminary (Group match)
India vs Philippines - Women's quadrant preliminary (Group match)
India vs Philippines - Men's quadrant preliminary (Group match)
Squash
India vs Thailand - Mixed Doubles (Pool match)
Table Tennis
Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee - Women's Doubles (Semi-final)