Asian Games: India will participate in 18 events; here is full schedule for day 8
Published: 2 hours ago
Asian Games: India will participate in 18 events; here is full schedule for day 8
Published: 2 hours ago
Hangzhou(China): With a total of 38 medals to their name, India are ranked fourth in the medal standings currently. However, Uzbekistan are inching closer as they are only one medal short as compared to India with both the countries clinching 10 golds so far. As they participate in 18 events on Sunday, India have a chance to get the medal in Shooting, Badminton and Golf. India will be banking on their athletes to get India to a better position by adding some more medals.
Here is India's full schedule at the Asian Games here on Sunday
Archery
Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara - Recurve men's individual (Qualification)
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami - Compound women's individual (Qualification)
Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan - Compound men's individual (Qualification)
Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat - Recurve women's individual (Qualification)
Athletics
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh - Men's shot put (Final)
Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump (Final)
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase (Final)
Seema Punia - Women's discus throw (Final)
Harmilan Bains and Deeksha - Women's 1,500m (Final)
Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj - Men's 1,500m (Final)
Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj - Women's 100m hurdles (Final)
Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 1)
Amlan Borgohain - Men's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 4)
Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump
Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Also read: Asian Games: Kartik Kumar, Gulveer claim silver, and bronze in men's 10,000m race
Badminton
India vs China - Men's team (Final)
Canoeing
Megha Pradeep - Women's canoe single 200m (Heat 1)
-
Schedule: Day 8⃣ of #AsianGames2022— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2023
Keep chanting #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 & watch out for your fav events & athletes! #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/9uVB5uSwlm
Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet hits four as India record biggest-ever win over Pakistan in hockey
Bridge
Men's, women's and mixed team (Round Robin 2)
Chess
Men's and women's teams (Round 3)
Equestrian
Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun - Eventing cross-country team and individual events
Golf
Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's individual and team (Round 4)
Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth - Women's individual and team (Round 4)
Hockey
India vs South Korea - Women's (Group stage)
Kurash
Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli - Men's 81kg (Pre-quarters and semis)
Roller skating
Vikram Ingale and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - Men's Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)
Sanjana Bathula and Karthika Jagadeeshwaran - Women's Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)
Sepaktakraw
India vs Japan - Men's Quadrant (Group match)
India vs China - Women's Quadrant (Group match)
India vs Lao - Women's Quadrant (Group match)
Shooting
Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu - Men's trap individual and team (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final)
Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women's trap individual (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final)
Men's and women's trap (Final)
Squash
India vs Philippines - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)
India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool A match)
India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)
India vs South Korea - Mixed Doubles (Pool A match)
Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes - Men's singles (Round of 32)
Volleyball
India vs China - Women's (Pool match).