Hangzhou(China): With a total of 38 medals to their name, India are ranked fourth in the medal standings currently. However, Uzbekistan are inching closer as they are only one medal short as compared to India with both the countries clinching 10 golds so far. As they participate in 18 events on Sunday, India have a chance to get the medal in Shooting, Badminton and Golf. India will be banking on their athletes to get India to a better position by adding some more medals.

Here is India's full schedule at the Asian Games here on Sunday

Archery

Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara - Recurve men's individual (Qualification)

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami - Compound women's individual (Qualification)

Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan - Compound men's individual (Qualification)

Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat - Recurve women's individual (Qualification)



Athletics

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh - Men's shot put (Final)

Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump (Final)

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase (Final)

Seema Punia - Women's discus throw (Final)

Harmilan Bains and Deeksha - Women's 1,500m (Final)

Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj - Men's 1,500m (Final)

Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj - Women's 100m hurdles (Final)

Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 1)

Amlan Borgohain - Men's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 4)

Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Badminton

India vs China - Men's team (Final)



Canoeing

Megha Pradeep - Women's canoe single 200m (Heat 1)

Men's, women's and mixed team (Round Robin 2)



Chess

Men's and women's teams (Round 3)



Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun - Eventing cross-country team and individual events



Golf

Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's individual and team (Round 4)

Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth - Women's individual and team (Round 4)



Hockey

India vs South Korea - Women's (Group stage)



Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli - Men's 81kg (Pre-quarters and semis)



Roller skating

Vikram Ingale and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - Men's Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)

Sanjana Bathula and Karthika Jagadeeshwaran - Women's Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)



