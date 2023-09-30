Hangzhou: India is currently placed at fourth rank in the medal tally with eight gold medals, 12 silvers, and 13 bronze, with an aggregate of 33 medals so far in the standings till Friday night in the ongoing Asian Games at China's Hangzhou. India is participating in 16 events which are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bridge, Chess, Cycling, eSports, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, and Tennis. In Hockey, India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan much-anticipated match Pool match while in Tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be eyeing a gold medal as they are all set to play against Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang in the Mixed Doubles final on Saturday.