Asian Games: India will participate in 16 events; here is full schedule for day 7
Published: 2 hours ago
Asian Games: India will participate in 16 events; here is full schedule for day 7
Published: 2 hours ago
Hangzhou: India is currently placed at fourth rank in the medal tally with eight gold medals, 12 silvers, and 13 bronze, with an aggregate of 33 medals so far in the standings till Friday night in the ongoing Asian Games at China's Hangzhou. India is participating in 16 events which are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bridge, Chess, Cycling, eSports, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, and Tennis. In Hockey, India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan much-anticipated match Pool match while in Tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be eyeing a gold medal as they are all set to play against Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang in the Mixed Doubles final on Saturday.
Here is the full schedule of India at the Games here on Saturday:
3 x 3 Basketball
India vs Malaysia - Women's (Quarterfinal playoff)
India vs Iran - Men's (Quarterfinal playoff)
Athletics
Jeswin Aldrin & Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump (Qualifier)
Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles (Heat)
Jyothi Yarraji & Nithya Ramraj - Women's 100m Hurdles (Heat)
Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson - Men's 1,500m (Heat)
Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon High Jump (Heat)
Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Shot Put (Heat)
Gulveer Singh & Kartik Kumar - Men's 10,000m Final
Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon 200m (Heat)
Badminton
India vs South Korea - Men's team (semifinal)
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong - Women's 75kg (Quarterfinal)
Sachin Siwach - Men's 57kg (Pre-quarters)
Nishant Dev - Men's 71kg (Quarterfinal)
Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg (Quarterfinal)
Narender Berwal - Men's +92kg (Quarterfinal)
Bridge
Men, women and mixed team (Round-robin)
-
Check out the Day 7⃣ Schedule for #AsianGames— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 29, 2023
Tell us know which fav athletes are you rooting for tomorrow!
Do tune into @SonySportsNetwk & @ddsportschannel to watch the events LIVE! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/cO0I0xyuSG
Canoe Sprint
Niraj Verma - Men's Canoe Single 1,000m (Heat to medal event)
Binita Chanu Oinam & Parvathy Geetha - Women's Kayak Double 500m (Heat to medal event)
Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem - Men's Canoe Double 500m (Heat to medal event)
Chess
Men's and Women's Team (Round 2)
Diving
London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Pradeshi - Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (Medal event)
Golf
Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth & Pranavi Urs - Women individual and team (Round 3)
Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia & Khalin Joshi - Men individual & team (Round 3)
Hockey
India vs Pakistan - Men's (Pool match)
Kurash
Keshav - Men's 66kg
Pincky Balhara & Suchika Tariyal - Women's 52kg (Pre-quarters to medal event)
Roller skating
Aarthy Kasturi Raj & Heeral Sadhu - Women's 10,000m (Point-Elimination final)
Anandkumar Velkumar & Siddanth Rahul Kamble - Men's 10,000m (Point-Elimination final)
Shooting
Sarabjot Singh & Divya TS - Mixed 10m Air Pistol (Qualification and medal event)
Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai & Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Men's Trap-75 (Qualification & team - Phase 1)
Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women's Trap-75 (Qualification & team - Phase 1)
Table Tennis
Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar vs Jonghoon Lim/Woojin Jang - Men's Doubles (Quarterfinal)
Manika Batra vs Yidi Wang - Women's Singles (Quarterfinal)
Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs Chen Meng & Wang Yidi - Women's Doubles (Quarterfinal)
Tennis
Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale vs Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang - Mixed Doubles final (medal event)
Volleyball
India vs North Korea - Women's (Pool match)
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49kg
Bindyarani Devi - Women's 55kg (Medal event) (With agency inputs)