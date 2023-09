Hangzhou: India is ranked sixth in the medal tally with six gold medals, eight silvers and 11 bronzes, with an aggregate of 25 medals so far in the standings till Thursday night in the Asian Games underway at China's Hangzhou. India is participating in 16 events which are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bridge, Chess, Cycling, eSports, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, and Tennis. In Tennis, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will be playing Men's doubles Final, where one more medal is confirmed for the nation.