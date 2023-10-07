Hangzhou: Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan to win bronze in Women's hockey, here in China's Hangzhou on Saturday. The contest between both the teams turned out to be a sensational one as it turned out to be a thriller.

Deepika provided India with a solid start as she sealed a goal in the first quarter taking India ahead by 1-0. The lead gave an early advantage to the Indian side and they were looking to capitalise on the start they have got. However, Japan also bounced back soon into the contest as they converted the penalty corner thanks to a brilliant hit from Yuri Nagai which leveled the scores on 1-1.

With the game entering the final quarter, scores were 1-all and so the action on the field was becoming more intense. Vaishnavi Phalke had a chance in the final 15 minutes to give India lead but she missed a sitter right in front of the goal. India's flick on the penalty corner was blocked but the deflection went straight to Vaishnavi and she failed to capitalise on it.

As the scores were tied, India needed a decisive moment to bag the bronze and Sushila Chanu came up with the same with 10 minutes to go. The Indian team tried a variation and Chanu's deflection was spot on which gave India a 20-1 lead. India pressed in the dying minutes of the game but their opponents were prolific in terms of defending and never allowed the opposition to extend the lead.