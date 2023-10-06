ASIAN GAMES INDIA ASSURES ITSELF OF HISTORIC 100 MEDAL MARK IN HANGZHOU FIRST IN HISTORY OF MARQUEE EVENT

Hangzhou (China): While gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, a 655-member Indian contingent aimed to bag at least 100 medals scripting their best-ever performance.

Now, with the event coming close to its conclusion they have fulfilled their dream, even before the final day starts. India is currently on a tally of 95 medals with seven more assured in the upcoming events. They are set to get three more medals in Archery, two in Kabaddi, one in Badminton and one in Men's Cricket. Not only this, India has earned 22 gold medals, which is the highest in the history of the coveted games.

Overall, athletics and shooting turned out to be fruitful events for the Indian contingent. Athletics has brought the country 29 medals while shooters ensured 22 medals. India is placed fourth in the medal tally currently and it is likely to be the spot where they are expected to end.

It has been a quite historic event for India so far as they first surpassed their best performance from the Jakarta 2018 Games where they racked up 70 medals.

The 'Javelin Throw' brought a moment of double delight for India as Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra claimed the yellow medal while Kishore Jena clinched a silver. The Men's and Women's cricket teams played for the first time in the Asian Games and the women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur clinched a gold. The Men's team, captained by young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, is assured of a medal after they stormed into the final. Further, in Equestrian, India won a gold medal after 42 years, be it in the individual or team events.

The Indian team also secured a historic silver in the badminton team event after going down to China in a hard-fought summit clash. Squash and rowing also ensured five medals each for India and they will be delighted with the kind of performance their players have dished out in the event. Overall, India is assured of the 100 medal mark and the medals which have been brought so far have brought joy to the countrymen.