Hangzhou: Indian archer's trio of Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur secured a place in the semifinals defeating Hong Kong women's team in the women's team compound archery event of the ongoing Asian Games here on Thursday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam earlier won gold in the compound mixed pair gold with her teammate Ojas Deotale. Her hunger for medals still is yet to satiate.

She had won eight medals at the World Championships, and 15 at the World Cups. Jyothi who is cherishing her maiden Asian Games gold wants to complete a hat-trick of yellow metals at the Hangzhou showpiece, reported PTI.

"This is my first gold medal in the Asian Games so I'm really happy," said Jyothi here after winning the compound mixed pair gold with teammate Ojas Deotale.

For the 27-year-old, this was a first Asian Games gold medal in her third appearances.

Jyothi has already made the individual final, while she is also in contention for a third in the women's team event where she along with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur fought their quarterfinals andvanced to the Semis which will be held in sometime.

"We also have the team finals tomorrow (Thursday), and I am in the individual finals. I'm looking forward to taking two more golds," she was quoted as saying.

Jyothi outing in the mixed event final was nothing short of flawless she shot all perfect scores from her eight arrows as she along with Deotale downed second-seeded South Korean pair So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158.

"Korea are a very strong team and we knew that we were going to have a very tough fight. We were focused on fighting until our last arrow."