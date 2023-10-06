Prannoy and his Chinese opponent were going neck to neck in the first set at the start as the scores were leveled at 5-all. However, Prannoy hit a couple of down the line shots to race ahead of the opponent by two points. Further, some aggressive stroke-play from the Indian star helped him take his score to 12 but the gap between the two players was narrowed down to only a single point as a result of some unforced error from him. Li Shinfeng turned the tables soon and took a lead of 16-14 as a result of some weak returns from Prannoy. Further, the Chinese shuttler continued his scoring momentum taking the first set by 21-16 and stamping his authority on it.