Hangzhou (China): The Indian women's hockey team stormed into the semi-final on Tuesday of the ongoing Asian Games after beating Hong Kong China 13-0 in their last Pool A match.

Vandana Katariya (2 minutes, 16 minutes, 48 minutes), Deepika (4 minutes, 54 minutes, 58 minutes) Monika (7 minutes), Deep Grace Ekka (11 minutes, 42 minutes), Sangita Kumari (27 minutes and 55 minutes), Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke (34 minutes), and Navneet Kaur (58 minutes) were the goal-scorers for India.

India launched a relentless offensive against Hong Kong China, leading to a commanding 4-0 advantage in the first quarter. Vandana Katariya found the back of the net with a superb field goal following which Deepika and Monika also contributed with a field goal each. Moreover, India vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka successfully converted a penalty corner, securing a comfortable lead for her team.

The second quarter mirrored the first, with India maintaining their firm control. They held onto possession, mounted relentless attacks, and managed to further increase their lead. Vandana Katariya showcased her prowess with an impressive field goal. Sangita Kumari added to India's advantage by finding the back of the net, ensuring that India headed into halftime with a 6-0 lead.

The Indian team displayed unwavering determination in the third quarter, maintaining their dominance. Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke and Deep Grace Ekka netted a goal each from penalty corners as the Indian team had an 8-0 lead at the end of the penultimate quarter.