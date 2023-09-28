Hangzhou (China): Favourites India continued their unbeaten streak as they beat defending Asian Games champions Japan 4-2 in their hockey match of the current edition of the marquee games here on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side opened their account in the first quarter after Abhishek scored. The Men in Blue missed two sitters in the first 10 minutes. India also successfully warded off a Japan penalty corner. Barring a couple of minutes, India dominated the first quarter.

In the second quarter, India extended their lead 2-0 after a goal by Mandeep Singh. Japan is still searching for its first goal. In the third quarter, India was inching closer to a win after Amit Rohidas scored. India, who have dominated the proceedings from the word go, are now 3-0. Abhishek scored in the 48th minute in the fourth quarter.

Japan reduced the deficit by two goals, but that was not enough. This was Japan's first defeat in the tournament.

Before this game, India's last meeting against Japan was in the Semi-Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 last month, which India won 5-0. India also recorded a 1-1 draw against Japan in the same tournament in the Pool match. Since 2013, the two teams have met 26 times, in which India has won 21 times, Japan have won thrice, and two games have ended in a draw.