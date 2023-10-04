Hangzhou: India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra scripted another stellar performance while cementing his legacy in Indian athletics by winning gold for the country in the men's javelin throw with a gigantic throw of 88.88 meters. On the other hand, his compatriot Kishore Jena performed a throw of 87.54 meters to finish second.

India's Javelin throwers scripted a moment of double delight as Neeraj Chopra finished at the top by the end of the final while his compatriot Kishore Jena dished out a stunning performance even toppling Chopra at one point. The event witnessed Indian dominance right from the start as Neeraj crossed the 80m mark in the first attempt while Jenna managed a throw of 81.26 in the first attempt to gain a silver medal position.

Neeraj further stretched his lead in the second attempt by managing a distance of 84.49 in the second attempt while Jenna failed to improve his performance from the last throw. However, there was a twist in the tale as Jena stunned everyone with a brilliant throw. He registered a distance of 86.77 on his third attempt while toppling Chopra.