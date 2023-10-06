Asian games: Bajrang Punia advances to semfinals in wrestling men's freestyle 65kg event
Asian games: Bajrang Punia advances to semfinals in wrestling men's freestyle 65kg event
Hangzhou: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia secured a place in the semifinals of the Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65kg event of the ongoing Asian Games here on Friday.
Indian grappler defeated Bahrain’s Alibeg Alibegov by 4-0 points to qualify for the semifinal. Bajrang will face Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili in the semis of the Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65kg final.
More to follow...
