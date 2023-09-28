Asian Games: Arjun Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwa win gold in 10m Air Pistol Shooting
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou(China): The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday. The trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team in an intense competition to emerge as winners and ensure India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.
Indian shooters have been just unstoppable in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games and have accounted for four gold, four silver and five bronze medals so far. The Indian contingent finished with an aggregate score of 1734 beating the Chinese team with a close margin of a single point. Vietnam settled for the bronze medal with a score of 1730. A clinical team effort also paid rich dividends for three of the two shooters. Sarabjot and Arjun scored 580 and 578 points respectively finishing at the fifth and eighth spots respectively to qualify for the individual final which will be played later in the day.
Shiva managed to score only 576 and finished fourth and failed to make it to the final of the individual event with his performance.