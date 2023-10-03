Hangzhou(China): Jyothi Vennam has entered into the final of the compound individual event in Archery by beating her fellow archer Aditi Gopichand. Jyothi managed to score 149 while Aditi wandered off the bullseye twice more than the former before bowing out of the final.

In her earlier fixture, Kazakhstan opponent Adel Zhexenbinovaof in a thrilling encounter by a narrow margin of three points. Her performance has taken her within close distance of a medal.

Jyothi was coming into the contest on the back of a victory against Iraq's FSM Almashhadani in the round of 16.

The Tuesday fixture was a close contest between the two archers from the start which was reflected in the scoreline as it read 88-87 in favour of Jyothi by the end of the third set of arrows. The fierce contest became more enthralling after one end, as both of them added 29 points to their tally and the scores read 117-116 after four ends. The unrelenting athletes made it seem like a neck-to-neck contest.

However, in the dying moments of the clash, Adel Zhexenbinovaof wandered off from the target and that played in favour of Jyothi. Adel hit two 9s while the Indian archer scored a perfect 30. The topsy-turvy contest finally came to an end with Jyothi piping her opponent. The Indian Archer will now face her compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami in the semi-final. This means India will be assured of at least a silver in the event.