Hangzhou (China): India continued its dominant show at the ongoing Asian Games and another medal was added to the country's kitty after shooter Kynan Chenai won the men's individual trap bronze medal.

It was a double delight for Chenai, a Khelo India athlete, who had earlier in the day won a gold medal in the men's team trap event. The Sports Authority of India wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, - Another BRONZE #KheloIndiaAthlete @kynanchenai bags the bronze medal in Men's Trap Individual (Final) Let's cheer out loud for his remarkable achievement. Very well played, champ."

Kynan went on to shoot down the bronze after being in contention for silver, aggregating 32 out of 40 at the shooting range here. Kynan though chugged along before he lost his rhythm in the last three series of five shots each, missing five clay pigeons to settle for bronze.