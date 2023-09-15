ASIAN GAMES 2023 TEA GARDEN GIRLS SANDHYA LACHMI BATTLE POVERTY TO REPRESENT INDIA IN RUGBY

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Two girls from the tea gardens made it to the 12-member Indian Rugby squad for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. Sandhya Rai and Lachmi Ora — daughters of the Saraswatipur tea plantation workers in Jalpaiguri district — will also participate in the Asian Games representing the Tricolour.

Currently, Sandhya Rai (23) and Lachmi (24) are sharpening their skills at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) camp ahead of the mega meet. After the girls of Jalpaiguri district's tea garden got a chance in the national team, there is tremendous excitement in the tea garden area.

The Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) Chairman Rahul Bose came and handed over the jerseys of the Indian national rugby team to both Sandhya and Lachmi.

Nanda Majhi, the coach of the Jungle Crisis organisation in Kolkata, said that they have two coaching camps — one in Kolkata and one in Saraswatipur. "Generally, this initiative is to highlight talented players. The girls from Saraswatipur are playing well. Now two Indians have made it to the team. They will be playing in the Asian Games scheduled for September end," Majhi said.

The Jungle Crows organisation encourages children to play rugby in Saraswatipur tea gardens. Sandhya Rai and Lachmi Ora also participated in the Saraswatipur coaching camp in 2012-13.

"They are the product of the camp. Sandhya and Lachmi have been selected. They have practised well. Just last month, the girls from this tea garden went to France to play in the Jungle Crows Rugby Camp under 13. We are trying to bring more and more girls," Majhi added.

"I am very happy to have got the opportunity to participate in the Asian Games. I will represent India with the goal of becoming a champion," Lachmi told ETV Bharat.

Sandhya Rai's mother Kopchi Rai said, "I feel good that my daughter is playing in the national team. But I can't do anything for her. I can't feed my daughter well. Should I run the family or feed her? Jungle Crows organization does everything. I want the government to take a look at this."

Sandhya Rai passed her high school from Gajoldoba High School in Jalpaiguri district and studied in Kolkata on a scholarship. In 2019, five girls from Saraswatipur tea garden in Jalpaiguri also competed.

Five girls from the Saraswatipur tea garden of Jalpaiguri district made it to the Indian national team rugby team. Five girls from the Jalpaiguri tea garden participated in Asian Rugby Championship Division One.

Rugby Bengal team coach Roshan Kha Kha said many have played for the Indian national team from Saraswatipur coaching camp in Dooars tea garden. "In August 2019, Sandhya Rai and Lachmi Ora also played for the Indian under-19 team in the Asian Championship in Indonesia. And now in the Asian Games. I hope they fare well," he signed off.

