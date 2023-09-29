Hangzhou (China): India have secured their best rank in the Asian Games in 50 years, during the ongoing edition of the marquee games, which are being played at Hangzhou in China.

India currently is at the fourth rank and has bagged a rich haul of medals, including eight golds, 11 silvers and 12 bronze. A bulk of the medals have come from shooting as Indian shooters have made a mark at the Asian Games.

In the last fifty years, India's best rank - second - came in the 1962 edition of the Games, which were held in Jakarta, Indonesia. In that Games, India won a total of 33 medals, including 10 golds, 13 silver and 10 bronze medals.

However, India's best rank in the overall Asian Games came in the 1951 edition, which was hosted by New Delhi, when it was ranked second. In that Games, India bagged a total of 51 medals, including 15 golds, 16 silvers and 20 bronze medals.

In the 1954 edition in Manila, India ended on the fifth rank having earned a total of 17 medals. Then in the next edition held in Tokyo, Japan, India was placed seventh, with overall 13 medals. In the 1962 edition, India was ranked third.

Then in the 1966 and the 1970 Games, both hosted by Bangkok, Thailand, India finished fifth in the overall medal tally, winning 21 and 25 medals respectively. In the 1974 Games held in Tehran, Iran, India finished seventh, bagging a total of 28 medals. In the next 1978 Bangkok Asian Games, India earned overall 28 medals, but this time they finished sixth.

In the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi, India won 57 medals, their highest till that point, including 13 golds and finished in the fifth rank. In the 1986 Seoul Games, India also ended in fifth rank and this time they won overall 37 medals.

In the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, India finished 11th as they won 23 medals and in the next edition held in Hiroshima, India won 23 medals and ended on the eighth rank.

In the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games, India was placed ninth after bagging 35 medals, including nine golds. Then in the 2002 Busan Asian Games held in South Korea, India finished seventh, having won 36 medals. In the next edition in Doha, Qatar, India won 53 medals and ended up finishing eight.