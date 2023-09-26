Hangzhou (China): The Indian squash contingent started its 19th Asian Games campaign here with commanding triumphs over Singapore and Pakistan, respectively, in the men's and women's team event on Tuesday.

First up in the tie, the Indian women's squash team overwhelmed Pakistan 3-0 in their opening Pool B match at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. The Indian team featuring 15-year-old Anahat Singh, veteran Joshana Chinappa, and Tanvi Khanna won consecutive games in their respective matches.

The first singles match saw Anahat, who was making her Asian Games debut getting past Sadia Gul 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in a match that lasted for just 16 minutes. It just took 13 minutes for veteran Joshana to beat Noor Ul Huda Sadiq 11-2, 11-5, 11-7. India stamped their dominance over Pakistan when Tanvi got the better of Noor Ul Ain Ijaz 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.

India will go up against Nepal and Macao tomorrow in the next two group matches. On the other hand, the Indian men's team headlined by seven-time Asian Games medallist Saurav Ghosal outplayed Singapore 3-0 in their opening group match at Hangzhou 2023.

Harinder Pal Sandhu fought hard for an 11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 7-11 victory over Jerome Clement in the opening singles. India's highest-ranked player Ghosal was tested by Samuel Kang in the first game before conquering 11-9, 11-1, 11-4 in a match that lasted for 37 minutes.