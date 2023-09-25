Hyderabad: India bagged its first gold this year's edition of Asian Games with the men's 10m air rifle team scripting a world record. The team comprising Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar moved past China's record by a fraction(0.4 points) to pull off a world record score.

In the individual qualification round, the trio shot a total of 1893.7 and went on to win the gold for the team event. The cumulative score was 0.4 points more than the previous world record score set by China last month in the Baku World Championship.

Anurag Thakur Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports termed the feat as an "outstanding effort" by the trio at the Asian Games in 10m air rifle men's team event.

He attributed the success to the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) as having delivered a phenomenal score to est the new Asian Games and world record in the team event.

Heartiest congratulations to our Men's shooting team, comprising of Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar for winning the Gold Medal in 10m Air Rifle event, BJP president JP Nadda wrote in X.

You have made the whole nation proud with your exemplary performance and teamwork. I wish you all the best for your future endeavours, he said in the social media post.