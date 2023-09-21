Hangzhou (China): After getting a drubbing at the hands of China in their opening fixture, the Indian football team has kept themselves alive in the ongoing Asian Games beating Bangladesh by 1-0. Sunil Chhetri was the star performer for India as he found the back of the net through a penalty kick.

The Indian men’s football team managed to stay alive in the race to the knockout stages while knocking out Bangladesh with a 1-0 win. It became a tough campaign for the Men in Blue as they suffered a loss against China by 1-5 in the opening encounter. India has now sparked some hopes of advancing to the next stage with a victory.

Although the team still needs to ensure a win against Myanmar in their last group-stage game, the recent result will provide them with much-needed confidence.

The first half of the match went goalless for both teams. India in particular missed plenty of chances. But in the second half, India's captain Sunil Chhetri took charge and slotted a ball in the bottom-left corner as India took a late 1-0 lead in the 85th minute when the looked like the game would end goalless.

Earlier, the Bangladesh goalkeeper dived the right way but could not do anything against Chhetri's fabulous knock from the spot as the ball went past him. India was awarded the penalty after a foul by Bangladesh captain Rahmat following a long ball to Bryce Miranda at the edge of the box.

Asked about the lack of recovery time, Sunil Chhetri said, "The first thing is to go and recuperate, it was not easy. I'm pretty sure it was the same thing for the opponents also. playing three games in five days is not easy, a lot of ice baths, eating good food and getting ready."