ANAHAT SINGH TRIUMPH GIRLS U 19 SCOTTISH JUNIOR OPEN TITLE

Edinburgh (Scotland): India’s teenage squash player Anahat Singh bagged the girls Under-19 title at the Scottish Junior Open held in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Anahat dominated the game with exceptional skills and fierce determination, defeating Robyn McAlpine 11-6,11-1, 11-5 in the final to win the championship.

With this title, the 15-year-old ended 2023 spectacularly winning the U19 and senior National Championships double earlier this year. Anahat also clinched the mixed doubles bronze along with Abhay Singh both at the Asian Games and in the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

Subhash Choudhary, who was representing India’s U-15 contingent bounced back after losing the first set to claim the boys’ title, defeating Shiven Agarwal 5-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5 in the final.

Meanwhile, Shresht Iyer got the better of Shreyansh Jah 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8 in an all-Indian boys’ U13 final. Aadya Budhia, the top-seeded Indian player, showed her discipline and faith in skills to beat Malaysia’s Niea Chew 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the girls’ U13 final, while top seed Prabhav Bajoria defeated second seed Aaditya Shah 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in an all-Indian boys’ U11 final. Divyanshi Jain, meanwhile, finished runner-up in the girls’ U11 category.