Ajay Jadeja appointed Afghanistan's mentor for Cricket World Cup
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Former India batter Ajay Jadeja was on Monday appointed as the mentor of the of Afghanistan team for the Cricket World Cup 2023, which begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, the Afghanistan Cricket. Ajay Jadeja has played 15 Tests for India from 1992 to 2000, scoring 576 runs at an average of 26.18 with four half-centuries to his name and a best of 96.
He has also represented India in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 5,359 runs at an average of 37.47 with six hundreds and 30 fifties to his name in the format. Jadeja has also been part of 111 First Class and 291 List A games and has scored over 8,000 runs in each format with 31 hundreds and 88 fifties combined in both formats of the game.
Jadeja is best remembered for his cameo against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup, when to took legendary pacer Waqar Younis to cleansers. The Afghanistan team is currently in India for the 2023 World Cup 2023, where they are scheduled to take the field against Bangladesh for its first game on October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
