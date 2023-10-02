Hyderabad: Former India batter Ajay Jadeja was on Monday appointed as the mentor of the of Afghanistan team for the Cricket World Cup 2023, which begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, the Afghanistan Cricket. Ajay Jadeja has played 15 Tests for India from 1992 to 2000, scoring 576 runs at an average of 26.18 with four half-centuries to his name and a best of 96.

He has also represented India in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 5,359 runs at an average of 37.47 with six hundreds and 30 fifties to his name in the format. Jadeja has also been part of 111 First Class and 291 List A games and has scored over 8,000 runs in each format with 31 hundreds and 88 fifties combined in both formats of the game.