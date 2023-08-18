AFTER ARRIVING 35 SECONDS LATE PRAGGNANANDHAA OUSTS ERIGAISI IN SUDDEN DEATH TIE BREAK ENTERS LAST 4

Baku (Azerbaijan):Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, arriving at the board 35 seconds after the game commenced, secured victory over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi with a 5-4 win in the sudden death tie-break. This achievement propels Praggnanandhaa into the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament, which took place on Thursday.

"I was in the restroom. I didn't know the game started. Then, I ran back. I had lost 30 seconds already. It didn't make a huge difference. I think. I played a decent game. And yeah, it was very difficult," Praggnanandhaa said after winning the game. "Had I lost it, (by arriving late) it would have been bad."

Securing a triumphant victory, the 17-year-old prodigy Praggnanandhaa solidified his spot in the semifinals, where he is set to face off against the skilled American player Fabiano Caruana. This win also placed him on the cusp of guaranteeing a position in the next year's Candidates event.

Hailing from Chennai, the young chess sensation's virtual lock on a slot in the Candidates tournament makes him a standout, as he would become the second Indian, following the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, to partake in this esteemed event.

Given that the reigning world No.1, Magnus Carlsen, is unlikely to participate in the Candidates, Praggnanandhaa emerges as a potential contender in the tournament that will determine the challenger to the present world champion, Ding Liren.

Praggnanandhaa's journey took a twist after dropping the initial game in the two-game classical series, only to rebound and seize victory in the subsequent game on Wednesday, thereby necessitating a tie-breaker.

In the initial 5+3 blitz game, Praggnanandhaa exhibited an exceptional performance to conquer Erigaisi.

Erigaisi retaliated in the subsequent match, evening the overall score.

The third and fourth games were respectively claimed by Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi, leading the quarterfinal to a decisive sudden-death phase. Notably, all of the matches were won by players employing the black pieces.

Both Indian contenders displayed remarkable composure, securing pivotal wins in intense games. The quarterfinal encounter between the two unfolded with a dynamic interplay of daring strategies and tactics.

Noted coach R B Ramesh said on X (formerly Twitter) after the match: "What an epic match! Well played both young lions! Proud of both players for their fighting spirit throughout! @rpragchess @ArjunErigaisi."

Two other Indians -- 17-year old D Gukesh and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi -- had crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing to world No.1 Carlsen and Nijat Abasov respectively.

The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Liren. (with PTI inputs)