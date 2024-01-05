Hyderabad: Indian football fans are irked at the national team's jersey for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, starting from January 12. India will feature in the tournament for the second consecutive time.

The fans are terrified saying the jersey is lacking creativity after seeing proposed design for the jersey, with the pale blue-coloured kits for home matches while orange for the away games. Many Indian football admirers also alleged that the jersey doesn't have any vision and failed to ignite the imagination of the spectators.

Reliance Retail's Performax Active wear was announced as the official kit sponsor for the Indian football team by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2023. Interestingly, unsatisfied fanatics have started a petition 'Change.org' demanding a more wisely designed jersey for the national team, which will play in the elite tournament.

@ambuly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, " Exactly- they want the game to get more popular and then pump in money not the other way round - although Ambanis support football but maybe more needed than just money (sic)."

"He's talking about presenting a Mumbai City jersey. The thing to say here is Ambanis don't own any ISL team. Nita Ambani is the chairperson of FSDL, 1 of the 2 founders of ISL. It's upto the team owners or the AIFF to present their jerseys or the India Jersey to him (sic)," wrote @junesarkar7.

"Team India's AFC Asian Cup 2023 kits are here, and they're absolute trash! Let's roar with the #BlueTigers! (sic)," wrote one user with the handle @Sportsbypahadi.

"Well AIFF are not even serious on how our players look at the ground! And moreover they don't have enough funds to get a good brand that can invest in properly designing the Indian football team jersey. Shahji Prabhakaran already exposed it when was about VAR," wrote another user with the handle @SarfarazNawazH1.

Jersey’s play an inevitable role, giving an identity, distinguishing it from the rival team and in unifying the team. A good looking, attractive, aesthetic jersey inspires fans to follow the team and helps to identify their players quickly. Fans wearing the same colour jersey can be beneficial for a side to get an extra advantage over a rival team.