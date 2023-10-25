Bhubaneswar: Mohun Bagan Super Giant's two-match winning run was halted when Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh came back twice to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw in a Group D AFC Cup clash here.

The result meant Mohun Bagan now has a three-point lead at the halfway stage of the tournament with Bashundhara second, one point ahead of Odisha FC who secured a 6-1 win over Maziya in an earlier match here on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan started the brighter of the two sides and their constant pressure finally paid off just before the half-hour mark with Hugo Boumous supplying a cross which Jason Cummings cut back for Dimitri Petratos to slot home from inside a crowded six-yard-box (29th).

Bashundhara responded in the 33rd minute through Dori, who timed his run well to receive Robinho's through ball before surging into the area and slipping the ball past Mohun Bagan custodian Vishal Kaith.

The goal spurred the visitors as they came close to doubling the lead a minute later with Boumous finding space above the six-yard box only to see his curled effort denied by the crossbar.

Mohun Bagan tried to force their way through in the final minutes of the half but Glen Martins, Miguel Figueira, and Asish Rai all wasted their efforts. Both teams upped the tempo after the restart with Cummings setting up Colao, only for the forward to be flagged offside, while at the other end, Dori almost broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when he hit the bar from inside the area.

Mohun Bagan reclaimed the lead in the 54th minute through Rai, who was played through by Petratos's well-timed pass following a neat build-up. Didier Brossou and Rakib Hossain both came close to equalizing for Bashundhara but the Bangladesh side's perseverance was rewarded when Robinho drew a foul inside the six-yard box 10 minutes later, and then stepping up to slot home.

The two teams will meet again on November 7 with Bashundhara hosting Mohun Bagan at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.