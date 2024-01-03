New Delhi: The Ad-hoc panel for wrestling, created by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is planning to conduct the national championships for the U-15 and U-20 categories within the next 6 weeks at Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior.

"Scheduling the conduct of the senior national championships in February 2024. Organization of national camps for senior wrestlers at SAI NRC Sonepat for men and SAI NSNIS Patiala for women, for preparation for the Olympic Qualifying tournaments and the Senior Asian Championships,” the Committee stated.

"The Asian Olympic Qualifiers are scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19-21, 2024, while the World Olympic Qualifiers are set to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9-12.”

The Committee positively considered the concerns raised by the young wrestlers and "is committed to addressing the issues".

"Through its comprehensive and targeted efforts, the Ad Hoc Committee reaffirms its full commitment to the growth and development of wrestling in India, fostering a culture of excellence and perseverance.

"Once again, the Committee reassures the young wrestlers that the U-15 and U-20 national championships will be held in February 2024, at LNIPE, Gwalior, for which the details will be announced soon. The young wrestlers are advised to continue training and practicing for these events," it said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, junior wrestlers staged a protest against seniors Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik in Delhi at the Jantar Mantar. The upset grapplers demanded action against the trio "for hampering the progress of wrestling in India".