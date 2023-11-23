Hyderabad: A staggering 30 crore fans watched the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final on TV making it the most watched event of any kind in Indian television history. Peak TV Concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 Crore (peak digital concurrency was 5.9 Crore, also a world record). We are again humbled by the love and passion Indian fans have for our sport. Thank you to all those who bleed blue.

The World Cup 2023 has also made history by being the most-attended ICC event ever, after over 12.5 lakh spectators passed through the turnstiles at stadiums in various Indian cities to witness the marquee event. On Sunday, Australia won a remarkable sixth title, as India's hopes of winning their second title on home soil and third overall were dashed to the disappointment of millions of fans. While the one million mark was reached with six games left, India's semi-final match and the title clash with Australia drew wide interest.

The final match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The event was held between October 5 to November 19 and the match when England faced New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final, recorded the biggest attendance for a Men's Cricket World Cup opening match. Fans flocked through the turnstiles on October 14 in large numbers as India took on Pakistan. According to the ICC, 1,250,307 spectators passed through the turnstiles at the celebrated event.