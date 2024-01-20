New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan marched into her second successive women's singles final of the season with a straight-game win over Singapore's Jia Min at the India Open Super 750 tournament here on Saturday. The former world number one, who has decided to retire after this season, finished runner-up at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 last week.

On Saturday, the fourth-seeded Taiwanese overcome a six-point lead in the second set to ink a 21-13 21-18 win over world No. 20 Jia Min in the first women's singles semifinal of the tournament. Tai will now face the winner of the all-Chinese semifinal contest between Olympic champion and second seed Chen Yu Fei and Eang Zhi Yi.

Tai Tzu was lagging behind in both sets, but she upped her game to outwit Jia Min, who suffered her fifth straight loss against the Taiwanese opponent. World No 5 Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin outplayed Korea's Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun by 21-19, 21-18 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. World No. 7 pair Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu defeated compatriots Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan with a scoreline of 19-21, 21-17, 21-18.