GOPI T EYES EVENT RECORD AT TATA MUMBAI MARATHON

Mumbai: Gopi T is looking to get into the groove in his favourite race for two more marathons to come before Paris 2024. “I will aim for the course record at Tata Mumbai Marathon, my preparations have been good in the Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru. The temperatures were high there, Mumbai is hotter than last year so I don't know what to expect," Gopi T said in a media statement issued on Saturday, a day before the marathon.

He is running in the Mumbai Marathon after a 2:14:58 at the TCS Amsterdam Marathon last year, hoping to find form. The direct qualification time in the men's marathon for Paris 2024 is 2:08:00. Gopi’s personal best of 2:13:39 was at the Seoul Marathon 2022, forcing the army runner to aim for qualification via the average route.

“Runners, who don’t qualify automatically, have the option to average the best five race timings. I feel 2:12 will be needed in Mumbai or two races ahead for making the grade, one in India and one abroad," he added.

Srinu Bugatha (PB 2:14:59 New Delhi Marathon 2021) and Kalidas Hirve are others running among the Indian men in the fray. The Indian elite winners stand a chance to win Rs 5,00,000 each for the champion in the men's and women’s categories, down to the seventh position.