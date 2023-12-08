Harare: The T20I series between Zimbabwe and Ireland witnessed a historic moment as the series opener became the first game in the shortest format to be hosted by Zimbabwe under floodlights.

Zimbabwe started the series on a winning note by sealing a victory in a game that went down the wire. The hosts chose to bowl after winning the toss and restricted the opposition to 147/8. Andrew Balbirnie was the top scorer with the willow gathering 32 runs during his stay at the crease. None of the other batters played a big knock but a late flourish of unbeaten 26 runs from 11 deliveries from Gareth Delany helped Ireland cross the 140-run mark. Sikandar Raza was the pick of the bowlers by taking three wickets while Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani scalped two wickets each.

Sikandar Raza displayed an all-round show in the game as he also scored a fifty for the chasing side. He played a knock of 65 runs from 42 balls while wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Blessing Muzarabani ensured a positive finish for the side on the last delivery of the fixture and the hosts won the nail-biter by one wicket. Thus, Zimbabwe took a lead of 1-0 in the series by inking a victory in the historic match.