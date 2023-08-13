Florida: A scintillating team show saw Team India level the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies at 2-2. The fourth T20I, played in Lauderhill, Florida, was notched up by the visitors by a margin of nine wickets.

After opting to bat first, the West Indies wickets fell like nine pins. Arshdeep Singh dealt initial blows as both the openers were back before Kuldeep Yadav rattled the West Indies side by scalping the two prized wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.

Shimron Hetmyer (61 off 39) played a cameo as the West Indies went on to pile up 178/8 in the first innings. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) and Shubman Gill (77) made mincemeat of the West Indies bowling attack as the target as they put up 165 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal remained unbeaten till the end and saw India complete the chase with three overs to go.

The match also witnessed some records get broken. Here are three of those records that were broken in the fourth T20I between the West Indies and India. Despite leading the bowling attack from the front, Arshdeep Singh leaked runs in the last over of the innings.

In his last over, the 20th of the innings, the left-arm pacer gave away 17 runs. Despite taking the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer, that expensive over also earned him an unwanted record as well.

After his 17-run over, Arshdeep has now become the bowler with the worst economy rate while bowling in the 19th or 20th over (minimum 100 balls bowled). He has leaked runs at a rate of 12.22, surpassing Zimbabwe's Chris Mpofu on the list, whose economy rate during those overs is 12.00.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill batted at a strike rate of above 160, with Jaiswal scoring 84* and Gill hitting 77.

The opening partnership of Jaiswal and Gill piled up 165 runs, which is the joint-highest opening stand for India in T20Is. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also stitched up an opening stand of 165 runs against Sri Lanka in a T20I in 2017.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the talented left-hander, who had earlier made a superb century on his Test debut, is now making his presence felt in the shortest format of the game as well. In only his second T20I appearance, Jaiswal etched a record for himself. Following his brilliant knock of 84* from 51 balls, he became the youngest Indian opener to hit a T20I half-century.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma held the record when he hit his maiden T20I fifty at the age of 22 years and 41 days. However, Jaiswal is only 21 years and 227 days old. The young batsman also won the Player of the Match award due to his mighty knock.