Here s a sumup to what has happened so farIndia picked up a couple of wickets but Australia chugged away to take extend their overall lead to 374 runs after reaching 201 for 6 at lunch on day four of the World Test Championship final Australia had to battle hard to get 78 runs in 26 overs from the morning session with Alex Carey going strong at 41 off 61 balls Mitchel Starc was unbeaten on 11 at the other endOn the hottest morning of the game the pitch continued to play plenty of tricks with both seamers and spinners being in business Australia who resumed the day at 123 for four lost Marnus Labuschagne 41 off 126 in the third over of the day The Aussie batter was not able to add to his overnight score as he edged a beauty from Umesh Yadav 232 in 12 overs that pitched around offstump and nipped awayConsidering the bowl was 44 overs old Umesh and Shami started the proceedings for India looking for reverse swing in dry and hot conditions The ball has been taking off or skidding through from a particular spot on length from the pavilion end and that kept the batters guessing on Saturday Mohammed Siraj who has troubled the Aussie batters the most in the game got one to kick off the from the spot and hit Green s right shoulderRavindra Jadeja 345 in 18 overs was brought into the attack after eight overs and his tactics were pretty clear get the ball to turn sharply from outside the leg stump The ploy worked as Green offered a big stride in order to play a forward defensive stroke but it bounced a tad more and hit the glove before bouncing on to hit tbe stumps Ajinkya Rahane who was hit on the finger while batting did not take the field as a precautionary measureAustralia remained in control of proceedings as they extended their overall lead to 374 by reaching 201 for 6 against India at lunch on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final here on Saturday Starting the day at 123 for 4 Alex Carey 41 batting 61 balls and Cameron Green 25 added 43 runs for the sixth wicket after Umesh Yadav 232 in 12 overs picked up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne 41 off 126 balls at the start of the day Ravindra Jadeja 345 in 18 overs had the best figure among the Indian bowlers as he had Green played on while trying to play a forward defensive shotBrief ScoresAustralia 469 and 201 for 6 in 70 overs Marnus Labuschagne 41 Alex Carey 41 batting Ravindra Jadeja 345India 1st Innings 296Cameron Green and Alex Carey are starting to slowly forge a partnership here with Ravindra Jadeja at the other end bowling on the rough Green is on 21 Carey on 15 as Australia takes a healthy leadRohit s gamble at starting with Umesh Yadav paid dividends as the ball angled in with a slight outside movement took Marnus Labuschagne outside edge India will look to fold Australia at cheap hereon He scored vital 41 runsFresh days are for new beginnings and India would like to delete what happened in the first two days and take more from the spirited fight they showcased yesterday as Rahane and Thakur came to the rescue The refurbished team ignited largely by Siraj would look to wrap Australia up quickly and chase the impossible Well Good afternoon to all our readers and stay tuned for the actionpacked match scenarios and all the intricate details you may need for that oxytocin hitEarlier yesterdayIndia s Ajinkya Rahane revived his international career with a courageous effort in seaming conditions but it could not prevent Australia from extending their supremacy in the World Test Championship final here on Friday Playing his first Test in 18 months and with his side s back against the wall Rahane weathered a hostile spell from Australian pacers on way to a memorable 89 off 129 balls on the third day and took India to 296 all out from 152 for sixHis 109run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shardul Thakur 51 off 109 kept India in the game but Australia still managed to take a massive 173run lead At stumps Australia extended their lead to 296 runs by reaching 123 for four in 44 overs in their second innings Marnus Labuschagne 41 batting and Cameron Green 7 batting were in the middleThe pitch continues to offer seam movement but the spinners also came into play on Friday with Ravindra Jadjea taking two wickets and reigniting the debate on R Ashwin s nonselection for the title clash Mohammed Siraj was the standout Indian pacer once again as he got rid of David Warner 1 with a ball that seamed away from offstump and took the edge on way to the wicketkeeper Usman Khawaja s second failure of the game came after a loose drive off Umesh YadavA rare positive from India s point of view was that Australia s first innings centurions Steve Smith 34 and Travis Head 18 departed in quick succession Umesh made a mess of a regulation catch offered by Head at deep midwicket but Jadeja had him caught and bowled in the same over Smith had a rare lapse in concentration and his attempted slog led to him being caught by Thakur It will take a special effort from India to bounce back in the game but Rahane showed that runs could be scored against a formidable pace attack His gritty innings had 11 fours and a spectacular six over fine leg off opposition captain Pat CumminsRahane could not add to his tally after the lunch break and having once again delivered in challenging overseas conditions fell to a stunning onehanded catch by Green at gully Rahane went through with the shot away from his body off Cummins and a diving Green plucked the flying ball out of thin air for an excellent catch Thakur was able to get to his third half century at The Oval with a couple of straight drives off Cummins India s tail hardly put up any resistance and the team was bowled out midway into the second sessionIn the morning Rahane stood tall amid the ruins in his comeback game as he showed remarkable skill and courage against a hostile Australian pace attack But India remained behind in the game despite the resilience of Rahane and Thakur s much needed support Thakur also survived two nasty blows on his forearm and was dropped twice as India managed to score 109 runs in the 22 overs bowled in the first sessionThe way Scott Boland and Cummins got the ball to kick off length in the first hour one could sense a wicket off every ball Boland ripped through the defense of K S Bharat on the second ball of the day as the Indian wicketkeeper had no answer to a delivery that jagged back in sharply from length Cummins looked equally threatening from the other end and hit Thakur s forearm backtoback with extra bounce forcing the batter to seek the physio s interventionLike Thakur Rahane too had luck going his way as he was dropped by Warner at first slip when he was on 72 After getting a few streaky boundaries Rahane got to his fifty with a spectacular six off Cummins over fine leg The Australian skipper angled one into his body and Rahane made room to pull it for a maximum His best shot of the morning however was a cover drive off Green and it came after a thick edge that flew over the slip cordon showing that one had to take his chances on this wicketThe final moments of the morning session were full of action Rahane got consecutive fours off Nathon Lyon via a back foot punch and a crisp drive through the cover The last over before lunch saw Thakur being adjudged lbw but it ended up being a no ball from Cummins The Aussie skipper had also overstepped after trapping Rahane in front of the stumps on day two