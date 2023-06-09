That s a wrap up from our end Australia leads by 296 runs as Marnus and Green held fort India would be proud of themselves as they showed they have a stomach for a fight It s a tall order but India is not completely out of the game but Australia are on top thus far We will see you tomorrow as India fight it out for the elusive World Test Championship finalA sum up of what conspired todayAustralia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final here on Friday At stumps Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively Resuming on overnight 151 for five India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane 89 and Shardul Thakur 51 added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid followon at The OvalHowever India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 694 overs Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Australia while there were two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc Scott Boland and Cameron GreenBrief scoresAustralia 469 and 1234 in 44 overs Marnus Labuschagne 41 batting Ravindra Jadeja 215India 1st innings 296 all out in 694 overs Ajinkya Rahane 89 Shardul Thakur 51 Ravindra Jadeja 48 Pat Cummins 383WTC Final Scoreboard India vs Australia Day 3 Stumps Australia 1st Innings 469 India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 Shubman Gill b Boland 13 Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14 Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 Ajinkya Rahane c Green b Cummins 89 Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 Srikar Bharat b Boland 5 Shardul Thakur c Carey b Green 51 Umesh Yadav b Cummins 5 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Starc 13 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras B10 LB10 NB8 W1 29 Total All out in 694 overs 296 Fall of wickets 130 230 350 471 5142 6152 7261 8271 9294 10296 Bowling Mitchell Starc 1340712 Pat Cummins 202833 Scott Boland206592 Cameron Green 121442 Nathan Lyon 40191 Australia 2nd Innings Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 David Warner c Bharat b Mohd Siraj 1 Marnus Labuschagne batting 41 Steven Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 Travis Head c amp b Jadeja 18 Cameron Green batting 7 Extras B4 LB2 NB2 W1 9 Total For 4 wickets in 44 overs 123 Fall of wickets 12 224 386 4111 Bowling Mohammed Shami 104170 Mohammed Siraj 122411 Shardul Thakur 61130 Umesh Yadav 71211 Ravindra Jadeja 93252Ravindra Jadeja has scalped Steven Smith 36 and Travis Head 18 in quick succession Cameron Green on strike with Marnus Labuschangne Australia has a lead that is fast approaching 300 but India are slowly showing signs of a comeback Meanwhile Head earlier went for a biggie and Umesh Yadav missed a simple catch at the midwicket but the next delivery saw Head offering a simple catch to Jadeja that sent him back to pavilion Too good from the allround as pitch has roughened up a bit and Jadeja is being able to extract turn from the stripThe big fish Steve Smith 34 has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja He looks very disappointed while heading towards the pavilionUmesh Yadav bowls outside off stump lines and fetches Khawaja s edge Australia 2 down now and the momentum is slowly shifting towards India Australia still the favouritesUntil TeaAustralia were 23 for one in their second innings at tea on the third day of the World Test Championship Final against India here on Friday Usman Khawaja 13 batting and Marnus Labuschagne 8 batting were at the crease Mohammed Siraj was the lone wickettaker for India removing David Warner for 1 Australia led India by 196 runsEarlier replying to Australia s 469 India were all out for 296 in 694 overs Ajinkya Rahane could not score a century 89 off 129 balls on comeback as he departed in the second over after lunch brilliantly caught by Cameron Green at gully off skipper Pat Cummins Resuming the day on 151 for five India lost wicketkeeperbatter KS Bharat 5 early when Scott Boland cleaned him up But the pair of Rahane and Shardul Thakur 51 led India s resistanceBrief scoresAustralia 1st Innings 469India 1st Innings 296 all out in 694 overs Ajinkya Rahane 89 Shardul Thakur 51 Pat Cummins 383Australia 2nd Innings 23 for 1 in 11 overs Usman Khawaja 13 not out Mohammed Siraj 114WTC Final Scoreboard India vs Australia Tea board Australia 1st Innings 469 India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 Shubman Gill b Boland 13 Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14 Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 Ajinkya Rahane c Green b Cummins 89 Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 Srikar Bharat b Boland 5 Shardul Thakur c Carey b Green 51 Umesh Yadav b Cummins 5 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Starc 13 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras B10 LB10 NB8 W1 29 Total All out in 694 overs 296 Fall of wickets 130 230 350 471 5142 6152 7261 8271 9294 10296 Bowling Mitchell Starc 1340712 Pat Cummins 202833 Scott Boland 206592 Cameron Green 121442 Nathan Lyon 40191 Australia 2nd Innings Usman Khawaja not out 13 David Warner c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 1 Marnus Labuschagne not out 8 Extras W1 1 Total For 1 wicket in 11 overs 23 Fall of wickets 12 Bowling Mohammed Shami 4150 Mohammed Siraj 52141 Shardul Thakur 2040David Warner is gone scoring 1 run A beautiful away going delivery that took outside edge and travelled into the gloves of Bharat Siraj is bowling beautifully at the momentAustralia has wrapped India up for 296 runs with wickets of Shardul and Rahane India showed plenty of fight today and would look to do the trick with the ballThakur has been dismissed on 51 runs India still six runs shy of 300 Reaching those three numbers will be a massive morale boost to the side Green takes his wicket to an outswinger caught by CareyShardul Thakur has scored a fighting halfcentury shows grit and gumption and Indians are not relenting easily hereUmesh Yadav 5 has lost his wicket to Cummins Meanwhile Shami is at the crease as Shardul approaches his halfcentury Shami has struck two boundaries and it would be huge relief to the Indian camp if they manage to reach the 300markIndia s last hope Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed by Cummins Green takes a blinder at the slips It s a sight that must have broken a billion hearts hoping Rahane to sail through his century He scores 89So far in the matchAjinkya Rahane stood tall amid the ruins in his comeback game as he showed remarkable skill and courage against a hostile Australian pace attack to take India to 260 for six at lunch on day three of the World Test Championship Final here on Friday India remained behind in the game despite the resilience of Rahane 89 batting off 122 Giving him much needed support was Shardul Thakur 36 batting off 83 who survived two nasty blows on his forearm and was dropped twiceIndia who resumed the day at 151 for five in response to Australia s 469 need 10 runs to avoid followon It was commendable that India managed to score 109 runs in 22 overs bowled in the session on Friday The way Scott Boland and Pat Cummins got the ball to kick off length in the first hour once could sense a wicket off every ball Boland ripped through the defences of K S Bharat on the second ball of the day as the Indian wicketkeeper had no answer to a delivery that jagged back in sharply from lengthCummins looked equally threatening from other end and hit Thakur s forearm on backtoback balls with extra bounce requiring physio s intervention Like Thakur Rahane too had luck going his way as he dropped by David Warner at first slip when he was on 72 After getting a few streaky boundaries Rahane got his fifty with a spectacular six off Cummins over fine leg The Australian skipper angled one into his body and Rahane made room to pull it for a maximumHis best shot of the morning was a cover drive off Cameron Green and it came after a thick edge that flew over the slip cordon showing that one had to take his chances on this wicket The final moments of the session were full of action Rahane got consecutive fours off Nathon Lyon via a back foot punch and a crisp drive through the cover The last over before lunch saw Thakur being adjudged lbw but it ended up being a no ball from Cummins The Aussie skipper had also overstepped after trapping Rahane in front of the stumps on day twoAustralia 1st Innings 469 India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 Shubman Gill b Boland 13 Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14 Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 Ajinkya Rahane not out 89 Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 Srikar Bharat b Boland 5 Shardul Thakur not out 36 Extras B9 LB9 NB8 26 Total For 6 wickets in 60 overs 260 Fall of wickets 130 230 350 471 5142 6152 Bowling Mitchell Starc 130691 Pat Cummins 162651 Scott Boland 164472 Cameron Green 111421 Nathan Lyon 40191 Rahane is combining caution with aggression He has left the ball well thrown his bat whenever required and is keeping India in the game so far He reaches his half century with Shardul Thakur playing his role to perfection so farIt s today s second ball and Boland cleans up Bharat Identical to what Gill and Pujara had to endure India lose another match fast slipping away now Bharat scored 5 runs Eyes on Shardul and AjinkyaRise and shine folks We are back on the Day 3 of the Test match between India and Australia with the former still reeling with combined failures of batting and bowling barring Siraj and Rahane Will India be able to cope Well the sun is out and the pitch appears the same but the tall strong Australian fast bowlers have a knack of getting something more out of the strip It s up to the Indian batters to resume in earnest and dictate if not dominate Earlier yesterdayToporder failure leaves India with mountain to climbThe failure of India s famed toporder against a highquality pace attack in a pressure game put Australia in firm control of the World Test Championship final here on Thursday Ravindra Jadeja 48 off 51 balls and Ajinkya Rahane 29 batting off 71 offered hope to the partisan Indian supporters at The Oval with a 71run stand off 100 balls before the former fell to Nathan Lyon 20 minutes before close of playIndia were reeling at 151 for five at stumps in response to Australia s first innings score of 469 trailing by 318 runs While the Indian bowlers failed to use the bouncer effectively on day one the likes of Shubman Gill 13 and Cheteshwar Pujara 14 committed the cardinal sin of misjudging the line and length on a pitch with variable bounceCredit should also go to the relentless Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc Pat Cummins and Scott Boland who got much more out of The Oval surface than their Indian counterparts Australia added 142 runs to their overnight total for the loss of seven wickets before being bowled out one hour into the afternoon session Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail and was the pick of India s bowlers with four wicketsLeaving the ball is a key element of batting in English conditions and that is where Gill and Pujara were found wanting The inform Gill showed promise before he inexplicably decided to leave an incoming ball from Boland leaving his stumps rattled Pujara who had the advantage of being in England well before his teammates arrived offered no shot to a length ball from Cameron Green that cut in sharply from fourth stumpThe slide began with the fall of skipper Rohit Sharma 15 who missed an angled in ball from Cummins in the sixth over to be trapped lbw Indian superstar Virat Kohli 14 got a snorter from Mitchell Starc that he could not do much about leaving India at 71 for four Rahane and Jadeja tried to hang in there but the Aussie pacers were constantly asking questionsRahane also had some luck going his way as he was adjudged lbw off a Cummins no ball when he was batting on 17 Jadeja showed good intent with his innings comprising seven fours and a fine flick off Boland that went all the way for a six India were 37 for two in 10 overs at the tea break with the openers already back in the hutAfter the lunch break Alex Carey pushed Australia past 450 with a 48 off 69 balls His innings included a six off Jadeja but an attempted reverse sweep the following ball led to his downfall trapping him in front of the stumps India got themselves back in the game with four wickets in the morning session but Australia maintained their upper hand by reaching 422 for seven at lunch following Steve Smith s 31st hundredResuming the day on 327 for three Travis Head 163 off 174 and Smith 121 off 268 walked into the middle under bright sunshine at The Oval Smith who was on 95 overnight got two freebies on the pads from Mohammed Siraj in the first over of the day and he happily put them away for consecutive boundaries to complete his seventh hundred in England and third at the venueIndia were guilty of not using the short ball tactic early enough on the opening day but Siraj went for that from the get on Thursday Mohammed Shami too tried to mix it up with an odd bouncer but was not able to get the same zip from the surface as Siraj While Smith was not bothered by India s tactic Head looked in a bit of discomfort Siraj banged one short onto his body in the sixth over of the day and Head walked across the stumps to pull it but ended up edging it to wicketkeeper K S Bharat ending an epic 285run standCameron Green was the next to go as he went for an expansive drive off a full ball from Shami but ended up being caught at second slip by an alert Gill The prized wicket of Smith came out of nowhere as he dragged an innocuous ball from Shardul Thakur back on to his stumps It was Thakur s first ball of the day highlighting his uncanny ability to provide a breakthrough out of the blue A brilliant piece of fielding from substitute Axar Patel got India their fourth wicket of the day as his onehanded direct hit from mid off left Mitchell Starc well short of his ground