Pat Cummins (9) and Nathan Lyon (9) were outdone by Siraj. The latter was cleaned bowled to a fuller that struck the off stump while the former tried going for a biggie, couldn't get enough blade on it to be caught by the comeback man, Ajinkya Rahane. Sun is still shining and the pitch is a batting beauty. All eyes on the Indian openers.

Alex Carry's 48 has dashed India's hopes of folding Australia early. He departs, lbw by Ravindra Jadeja, after doing enough damage to the Indians and taking Australia to a comfortable position where they will only eye victory from here.

Play resumes after lunch...

A reinvigorated India has for the first time showed an outright domination against Australia picking vital wickets of Smith and Head with Green, Starc to follow up. That would be four wickets. Alex Carey (22) and Pat Cummins (2) were at the crease until lunch. India will look to start afresh here and fold the Aussies as soon as they can before they take the crease. Australia at 422-7 are still the favourites to win the Test match, but there's always a turnaround waiting in the corner.

Here's the summary to what has happened until Lunch:

India got themselves back in the game with four wickets in the morning session on day two but Australia maintained their upper hand in the World Test Championship final by reaching 422 for seven at lunch, following Steve Smith's 31st hundred. Resuming the day at 327 for three, Travis Head (163 off 174 balls) and Steve Smith (121 off 268) walked into the middle under bright sunshine at The Oval on Thursday.

Smith, who was on 95 overnight, got two freebies on the pads from Mohammed Siraj in the first over of the day and he happily put them away for consecutive boundaries to complete his seventh hundred in England and third at the venue. India were guilty of not using the short ball tactic early enough on the opening day but Siraj went for that from the get on Thursday. Mohammed Shami too tried to mix it up with an odd bouncer but was not able to get the same zip from the surface as much as Siraj did.

While Smith was not bothered by India's tactic, Head looked in a bit of discomfort. Siraj banged one short into his body in the sixth over of the day and Head walked across the stumps to pull it but ended up edging it to wicketkeeper K S Bharat. Cameron Green was the next to go as he went for an expansive drive off a full ball from Shami and ended up being caught at second slip by an alert Shubman Gill.

The prized wicket of Smith came out of nowhere as he dragged an innocuous ball from Shardul Thalur back on to his stumps. It was Thakur's first ball of the day, highlighting his uncanny ability to provide a breakthrough out of the blue. A brilliant piece of fielding from substitute Axar Patel got India their fourth wicket of the day as his one-handed direct hit from mid off left Mitchell Starc well short of his ground. Though the sunny weather has made the pitch easier for batting, there still is enough help for the fast bowlers.

--------------------------

Live blogs:

Well, well, well...! Lapse of concentration and Steve Smith is a gonner. Combine with the next wicket of Mitchell Starc and India is slowly crawling back into the game despite Australia crossing the 400-run mark. The ball took the inside edge of Smith's bat off Shardul Thakur delivery to shatter the stumps. He scored 121 runs for Australia while Starc was run-out, in a magnificent display of fielding by Axar Patel, on 5 runs. Carey and skipper Cummins are at the crease.

is a gonner. Combine with the next wicket of Mitchell Starc and India is slowly crawling back into the game despite Australia crossing the 400-run mark. The ball took the inside edge of Smith's bat off Shardul Thakur delivery to shatter the stumps. He scored 121 runs for Australia while Starc was run-out, in a magnificent display of fielding by Axar Patel, on 5 runs. Carey and skipper Cummins are at the crease. Cameron Green falls! India takes early wickets. Must look to wrap Australia up quickly hereon. Shami takes wicket, caught by Shubman Gill in the slips. He scored 6 runs.

After repeated blows to Head's body, unsettling him with body bouncer yesterday and today, Siraj finally got the better of Head this time. The dismissal came a little too late and might not look pretty as the ball, pitched on the leg stump rose and brushed Head's glove into Srikar Bharat's pouch. Luck finally favoured Siraj and the wicket might as well bring the first ray of hope in the longest, darkest tunnel that India have trudged through in the past few years. Head scored 163 runs.

Smith scores ton! He bats, bats and bats....! Two half volleys from Siraj and Smith flicks on the on side to score back to back boundaries to reach his hundred.

Rise and shine, folks! We are back after yesterday's spectacle that had the amalgamation of action, drama, hits and misses to end the day in spectacular fashion as Australia found themselves in a prime position. There were brief moments of brilliance showed by the Indian bowlers but were not enough to stop Travis Head's carnage with Steve Smith doing what he does best -- bat. Let's brace ourselves for another day of enthralling cricket and hope this would be India's day.

Earlier yesterday:

Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 327 for 3 in 85 overs (David Warner 43, Travis Head 146 batting, Steve Smith 95 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/67, Shardul Thakur 1/75, Mohammed Shami 1/77).