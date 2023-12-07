Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the distinguished committee members, who will play a pivotal role in steering the Women's Premier League (WPL) towards new heights.

The BCCI announced the committee through an official release on Thursday late evening. The committee comprises BCCI President and former India cricketer all-rounder Roger Binny, who is the Chairperson, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah as its Convenor.

The other members of the committee are Indian Premier League chairperson Arun Dhumal, who is the brother of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, BCCI Vice President and senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Treasurer and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar, BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia, Madhumati Lele, and Prabtej Bhatia.

"This committee brings a wealth of experience, passion for women's sports, and a shared commitment to promoting excellence in women's cricket,'" the BCCI said in the release.

"The committee hails from diverse backgrounds and the BCCI believes their collective expertise and passion for fostering women's cricket make them an invaluable asset to the Women's Premier League.

"The committee members are enthusiastic about the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of the Women's Premier League. They look forward to collaborating with stakeholders, players, and fans to create a vibrant and competitive environment that showcases the immense talent within women's cricket," the BCCI added.