Pune (Maharashtra) : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl in their league stage game of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

Star spinner Rashid Khan will play his 100th ODI when he takes the field and he received a special gift from Afghanistan coach Jonathon Trott ahead of the start of play.

"We want to bowl first. The reason is it will be dew after on. We are feeling comfortable and we are playing good cricket. Right now, we are focusing on how we are going to play good cricket," Hashmatullah Shahidi said at the toss. Afghanistan has made one change to their playing eleven.