World Cup 2023: SL vs AFG Live | Nissanka falls just before his fifty; 84/2 after 18.1 overs
Published: 2 hours ago
Pune (Maharashtra): Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl in their league stage game of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.
- 3.20 pm
Nissanka managed to score a single with a punch to long-on, followed by a leg-sidish googly that hit Nissanka's pads, then a clipped shot to the left of short mid-wicket, and finally a full ball driven for two runs, while Kusal Mendis drove the full ball to long-on for a single in the same over. Five runs came from Rashid Khan's first over.
- 3.10 pm
Afghanistan's failed LBW appeal against Nissanka, who is playing defensively. There is not much help for bowlers. Rashid Khan comes into the attack in his 100th ODI match.
-
AfghanAtalan celebrate @rashidkhan_19 100th ODI by awarding him a special shield from @Trotty, a cap from @MohammadNabi007, and a playing shirt with the number 100 from bowling coach @HamidHassanHH. 👍— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2023
Wish you all the very best on this special day Rash! 🤩#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/C4nORPEdjt
-
- 3.00 pm
Azmatullah Omarzai makes an economical start, conceding just 2 runs in his first over. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis bring up team's 50. Together they have stitched 36 runs off 46 balls so far.
- 2.50 pm
Naveen-ul-Haq has now been introduced into the attack after Farooqi and Mujeeb kept the first 10 overs tight for the Lankans.
- 2.40 pm
Slowly but surely Afghanistan are making sure that no teams consider them as minnows. The all-round performance from the Asian team has been a treat to watch.
- 2.30 pm
First blow for Sri Lanka. The Afghan bowlers had set the plot for a wicket and here it is. Dimuth Karunaratne goes for 15 runs.
- 2.23 pm
The Afghanistan bowlers have kept it tight till now. The Mujeeb-Farooqi duo have kept the net run rate below 4 in the first five overs.
- 2.09 pm
Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratane have started on a positive note. The two have added 10 runs after three overs.
- 1.44 pm
Star spinner Rashid Khan will play his 100th ODI when he takes the field and he received a special gift from Afghanistan coach Jonathon Trott ahead of the start of play.
- 1.36 pm
"We want to bowl first. The reason is it will be dew after on. We are feeling comfortable and we are playing good cricket. Right now, we are focusing on how we are going to play good cricket," Hashmatullah Shahidi said at the toss. Afghanistan has made one change to their playing eleven.
Teams: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(wicket-keeper/captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka