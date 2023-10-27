Chennai (Tamil Nadu): It is a make-and-break game for Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan is facing a rampaging South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. This is the final match hosted by Chennai.

10.33 pm

Maharaj hits a boundary and finishes the game to ensure South Africa one-wicket victory in a thriller.

Maharaj hits a boundary and finishes the game to ensure South Africa one-wicket victory in a thriller. 10.29 pm

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are trying to survive somehow as the game goes down the wire with Proteas needing six more runs to win and last wicket in hand.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are trying to survive somehow as the game goes down the wire with Proteas needing six more runs to win and last wicket in hand. 10.19 pm

Haris Rauf plucks a blinder to execute a caught and bowled in order to dismiss Lungi Ngidi and now both the sides have an opportunity to win the game.

Haris Rauf plucks a blinder to execute a caught and bowled in order to dismiss Lungi Ngidi and now both the sides have an opportunity to win the game. 10.14 pm

The match has become exciting with the two tail-enders at the crease and South Africa needing a few runs to complete the target.

The match has become exciting with the two tail-enders at the crease and South Africa needing a few runs to complete the target. 10.00 pm

The game has now went down the wire with the Markram's dismissal now as South Africa only have a couple of wickets in the hand with 15 runs to go.

The game has now went down the wire with the Markram's dismissal now as South Africa only have a couple of wickets in the hand with 15 runs to go. 9.26 pm

After smacking a boundary and a six, Marco Jansen walks back to the pavilion as he played one straight to the point fielder.

After smacking a boundary and a six, Marco Jansen walks back to the pavilion as he played one straight to the point fielder. 9.16 pm

Markram is now taking the South African side towards the victory if he departs the game will go down the wire.

Markram is now taking the South African side towards the victory if he departs the game will go down the wire. 9.06 pm

Shaheen Afridi strikes for the third time in the innings as David Miller nicked one behind the stumps while facing an delivery outside off

Shaheen Afridi strikes for the third time in the innings as David Miller nicked one behind the stumps while facing an delivery outside off 9.00 pm

Markram is now trying to switch gears and will be eyeing his fourth the ODI ton in the match.

Markram is now trying to switch gears and will be eyeing his fourth the ODI ton in the match. 8.50 pm

Markram-Miller duo are now steadily taking the innings ahead and steering the scoreboard towards the target.

Markram-Miller duo are now steadily taking the innings ahead and steering the scoreboard towards the target. 8.40 pm

Markram plays an inside out against Iftikhar Ahmed as he lofts one over long-off to clear the fence with ease.

Markram plays an inside out against Iftikhar Ahmed as he lofts one over long-off to clear the fence with ease. 8.30 pm

Mohammad Wasim Jr is now targeting the South African batters with his rapid bouncers but they have able to handle the explosive pace so far.

Mohammad Wasim Jr is now targeting the South African batters with his rapid bouncers but they have able to handle the explosive pace so far. 8.20 pm

Markram cuts a delivery from Usama Mir and has earned a boundary for it. and is looking well settled now with a fifty to his name.

Markram cuts a delivery from Usama Mir and has earned a boundary for it. and is looking well settled now with a fifty to his name. 8.05 pm

Klaasen tries to play an aerial shot against a short delivery but he is caught at the deep third as the top edge from the bat flew there.

Klaasen tries to play an aerial shot against a short delivery but he is caught at the deep third as the top edge from the bat flew there. 7.58 pm

Heinrich Klaasen smashes a six to the short delivery from Usama Mir over deep midwicket and South Africa are now heading towards the target with an ease.

Heinrich Klaasen smashes a six to the short delivery from Usama Mir over deep midwicket and South Africa are now heading towards the target with an ease. 7.48 pm

Rassie van der Dussen is hit on the pads and he challenged the umpires with a decision. However, the DRS shows that the ball might have nicked the stumps and so he has to walk back to the pavillion.

Rassie van der Dussen is hit on the pads and he challenged the umpires with a decision. However, the DRS shows that the ball might have nicked the stumps and so he has to walk back to the pavillion. 7.30 pm

Markram is now steadily building the innings to ensure an easy chase for the South Africa.

Markram is now steadily building the innings to ensure an easy chase for the South Africa. 7.20 pm

Aiden Markram tackles a short delivery by jumping in the air and playing an upper cut and hitting a six over third man.

Aiden Markram tackles a short delivery by jumping in the air and playing an upper cut and hitting a six over third man. 7.10 pm

Mohammad Wasim Jr wraps up the South African skipper with a short ball. Bavuma tried to play a pull but a top edge landed straight in the hands of the deep square leg.

Mohammad Wasim Jr wraps up the South African skipper with a short ball. Bavuma tried to play a pull but a top edge landed straight in the hands of the deep square leg. 6.50 pm

Temba Bavuma is now steadily building the innings as the South African skipper has played some good strokes in the last couple of overs.

Temba Bavuma is now steadily building the innings as the South African skipper has played some good strokes in the last couple of overs. 6.35 pm

South Africa loses their key wicket Quinton de Kock as Shaheen Afridi strikes in the fourth over of the innings.

South Africa loses their key wicket Quinton de Kock as Shaheen Afridi strikes in the fourth over of the innings. 6.30 pm

De Kock has started attacking in the initial overs smashing three boundaries to Shaheen Afridi.

De Kock has started attacking in the initial overs smashing three boundaries to Shaheen Afridi. 6.20 pm

Quinton de Kock is in terrific form and he can wreak havoc today with the bat.

Quinton de Kock is in terrific form and he can wreak havoc today with the bat. 5.43 pm

Mohammad Wasim nicks one to the wicketkeeper and the innings is bundled out

Mohammad Wasim nicks one to the wicketkeeper and the innings is bundled out 5.33 pm

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammed Nawaz have also made their way back to the pavilion and Pakistan are on verge of being bundled out now.

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammed Nawaz have also made their way back to the pavilion and Pakistan are on verge of being bundled out now. 5.23 pm

Nawaz is smashing some big hits at the back end of the innings and Pakistan are now on their way to score a decent total in the game against South Africa.

Nawaz is smashing some big hits at the back end of the innings and Pakistan are now on their way to score a decent total in the game against South Africa. 5.13 pm

Pacer Gerald Coetzee provided South Africa the much-needed breakthrough after he removed a well-set Shadab Khan, (43 off 36 balls), who was caught by Keshav Maharaj. His top edge flew to mid-wicket, where Keshav Maharaj was fielding. Shadab hammered three fours and two sixes even as he conjured 84 runs for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel.

Pacer Gerald Coetzee provided South Africa the much-needed breakthrough after he removed a well-set Shadab Khan, (43 off 36 balls), who was caught by Keshav Maharaj. His top edge flew to mid-wicket, where Keshav Maharaj was fielding. Shadab hammered three fours and two sixes even as he conjured 84 runs for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel. 5.01 pm

The sixth-wicket stand between Suad Shakeel and Shadab Khan has grown to 81 runs and they have rallied the Pakistani innings. Both the batters are nearing their individual fifties. With 11 more overs left, Pakistan can cross the 275-run mark.

The sixth-wicket stand between Suad Shakeel and Shadab Khan has grown to 81 runs and they have rallied the Pakistani innings. Both the batters are nearing their individual fifties. With 11 more overs left, Pakistan can cross the 275-run mark. 4.38 pm

Suad Shakeel and Shadab Khan have added 42 runs in 37 balls and taken Pakistan above the 180-run mark. With still 16 overs to go, Pakistan can cross the 250-run mark, if the duo stays in the crease.

Suad Shakeel and Shadab Khan have added 42 runs in 37 balls and taken Pakistan above the 180-run mark. With still 16 overs to go, Pakistan can cross the 250-run mark, if the duo stays in the crease. 4.10 pm

Babar Azam walked back to the dressing room soon after completing his fifty. Chinamn Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Babar Azam (50 off 65 balls), who was caught by Quinton De Kock. Babar tried to play a lap sweep to a tossed-up delivery on the leg but ended up gloving. The on-field umpire had given not out by South Africa successfully overturned the decision in their favour. Pakistan lost half of their side for just 141 and the onus was now on Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan to take the side to a decent score.

Babar Azam walked back to the dressing room soon after completing his fifty. Chinamn Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Babar Azam (50 off 65 balls), who was caught by Quinton De Kock. Babar tried to play a lap sweep to a tossed-up delivery on the leg but ended up gloving. The on-field umpire had given not out by South Africa successfully overturned the decision in their favour. Pakistan lost half of their side for just 141 and the onus was now on Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan to take the side to a decent score. 4.01 pm

Skipper Babar Azam completed yet another half-century in ODIs with a single off pacer Lungi Ngidi in the 27th over. It was Babar Azam's 31st ODI fifty.

Skipper Babar Azam completed yet another half-century in ODIs with a single off pacer Lungi Ngidi in the 27th over. It was Babar Azam's 31st ODI fifty. 3.47 pm

Babar Azam is nearing his half-century and Pakistan would be well aware that they would need to post a massive total, to give their bowlers something to defend.

Babar Azam is nearing his half-century and Pakistan would be well aware that they would need to post a massive total, to give their bowlers something to defend. 3.27 pm

For Pakistan, Babar Azam holds the key and is joined by Iftikhar Ahmed.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam holds the key and is joined by Iftikhar Ahmed. 3.14 pm

Pacer Gerald Coetzee sent back Mohammed Rizwan ((31 off 27 balls) to the pavilion. Rizwan could not convert his fabulous start and top-edged to wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock. Rizwan hit four boundaries and a maximum in his short stay in the middle.

Pacer Gerald Coetzee sent back Mohammed Rizwan ((31 off 27 balls) to the pavilion. Rizwan could not convert his fabulous start and top-edged to wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock. Rizwan hit four boundaries and a maximum in his short stay in the middle. 3.02 pm

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have steadied the ship and are looking good in the middle. Mohammed Rizwan has changed gears and has taken on Keshav Maharaj, whom he dispatched for a maximum. At 84/2 after 15 overs, Pakistan are set for a big score.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have steadied the ship and are looking good in the middle. Mohammed Rizwan has changed gears and has taken on Keshav Maharaj, whom he dispatched for a maximum. At 84/2 after 15 overs, Pakistan are set for a big score. 2.49 pm

It will be an uphill task for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan to rebuild the innings after the loss of two early wickets. For South Africa, spinner Keshav Maharaj will be the key.

It will be an uphill task for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan to rebuild the innings after the loss of two early wickets. For South Africa, spinner Keshav Maharaj will be the key. 2.36 pm

Lanky pacer Marco Jansen struck for the second time, this time removing Imam-Ul-Haq (12 off 18 balls). His edge was easily caught by Heinrich Klaasen at gully. Imam hammered two boundaries in his short stay at the crease.

Lanky pacer Marco Jansen struck for the second time, this time removing Imam-Ul-Haq (12 off 18 balls). His edge was easily caught by Heinrich Klaasen at gully. Imam hammered two boundaries in his short stay at the crease. 2.33 pm

Skipper Babar Azam has started on a positive note and he would be looking to convert his start to a big score.

Skipper Babar Azam has started on a positive note and he would be looking to convert his start to a big score. 2.27 pm

Abdullah Shafique fell cheaply for nine runs as Marco Jansen got the first breakthrough for the Proteas. Skipper Babar Azam joined Imam-ul-Haq in the middle and two would look to steady the ship.

Abdullah Shafique fell cheaply for nine runs as Marco Jansen got the first breakthrough for the Proteas. Skipper Babar Azam joined Imam-ul-Haq in the middle and two would look to steady the ship. 2.16 pm

Jansen and Ngidi bowling in tandem. Imam started off with a boundary as he hit the first four for Pakistan in the game. They have to score more boundaries in the first ten overs to put Proteas bowlers under pressure.

Jansen and Ngidi bowling in tandem. Imam started off with a boundary as he hit the first four for Pakistan in the game. They have to score more boundaries in the first ten overs to put Proteas bowlers under pressure. 2.00 pm

Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique are opening the innings for Pakistan. South Africa, on the other hand, starts with left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique are opening the innings for Pakistan. South Africa, on the other hand, starts with left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. 1.44 pm

According to Cricket South Africa, star pacer Kagiso Rabada missed the game due to a lower back spasm.

According to Cricket South Africa, star pacer Kagiso Rabada missed the game due to a lower back spasm. 1.39 pm

Pakistan has made two changes to the playing eleven with Waseem Jr coming in for sick Hasan Ali while Mohammed Nawaz is also back and Usama Mir misses out. South Africa has made three changes with skipper Temba Bavuma, Tabriz Shamsi, and Lungi Ngidi replacing Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, and Lizaad Williams in the playing eleven.

Teams: South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

1.30 PM