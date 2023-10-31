WORLD CUP SOUTH AFRICA TAKES ON NEW ZEALAND IN THE BATTLE OF HEAVYWEIGHTS

Pune (Maharashtra): A rampaging South Africa will perhaps face their toughest challenge in the current Cricket World Cup when they face equally strong New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Wednesday. It is the battle between two of the most consistent teams in this edition of the World Cup as South Africa is comfortably placed in the second spot with five wins from six games and 10 points.

A win will help the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa to go to 12 points and their road to reach the last-four stage would become easy. Barring their shock to the Netherlands at Dharamsala in a rain-curtailed match, where the batters faltered, the Men in Green, also known as the Proteas, have been the side to watch out for apart from table-toppers India.

On the other hand, Tom Latham-led New Zealand started their campaign on a rolling note by winning the first four games (against England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan). However, the Kiwis have suffered two successive defeats against India and Australia at Dharamsala. The Kiwis will need to regroup quickly as they will face another stern test. New Zealand are placed third with eight points with four wins and two losses. A

However, there will be many mini-battles, which are likely to be played in front of a capacity crowd. Inform batter Quinton De Kock, who is the highest run-getter in the tournament so far with 431 runs, will face the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson. The challenge for the south-paw would not be easy, but knowing his mettle and the current form, one should not be surprised if the left-handed wicket-keeper batter pummels the Kiwi attack to submission.

Apart from De Kock, all other South African batters are among runs and if they fire on all cylinders, they can post or chase a big total, especially on a batting-friendly track. Aiden Markaram (356 runs), Heinrich Klaasen (300 runs), and Rassie van der Dussen (220 runs) would be eyeing to toy with the Kiwi attack. The concern for South Africa would be the form of experienced campaigner David Miller, popularly known as 'Killer Miller' and regular skipper Temba Bavuma. They would also be eager to get runs under their belt.

As far as South African bowlers are concerned, they have played their roles to perfection. Be it Marco Jansen (13) wickets, Gerald Coetzee (12 wickets), Kagiso Rabada (10 wickets), or Lungi Ngidi, they have troubled the batters with their sheer pace. Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have also chipped with vital contributions. Overall, the South African unit looks very positive and has ticked all the boxes and would be keen to continue to win their fourth match on the trot.

New Zealand would be keen to return to winning ways. The biggest asset for them has been the form of young Rachin Ravindra (406 runs), who is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament. With Daryl Mitchell hitting his highest ODI score against India (131) and opener Devon Convay among the runs, New Zealand batting looks sorted. However, skipper Tom Latham needs to fire and he could sense an opportunity on Wednesday.