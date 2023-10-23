WORLD CUP RAMPAGING SOUTH AFRICA FACE BANGLADESH HURDLE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): South Africa, who crushed defending champions England by 229 runs in their last league game of the ICC Cricket World Cup, will look to build on their superlative performance when they clash with a struggling Bangladesh in their World Cup match here on Tuesday.

South Africa began their campaign on a positive note as they thrashed Sri Lanka and Australia by 100-plus margins. But they suffered a shocking defeat to the Netherlands at Dharamsala. But their campaign was back on track after they beat England in a lop-sided contest.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who missed their regular skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan, might not look too threatening in the ongoing World Cup but their record against the Proteas, especially in World Cups, gives them more than a chance in the game. Three of South Africa's six defeats to Bangladesh in ODIs have come in the last four years, including when the Tigers beat them by 21 runs in the 2019 World Cup. In their four meetings so far in World Cups -- 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 -- the Proteas have lost to the Asian rivals twice -- 2007 and 2019.

South African opener Quinton De Kock, who has smashed two back-to-back centuries in the ongoing tournament, then failed in the last two games. The star wicket-keeper-batter will be more than keen to roar back to form. De Kock knows the conditions as Wankhede as he played for five-time champions Mumbai Indians, and he would be keen to make his presence felt.

For South Africa, the biggest positive has been the form of batter Heinrich Klaasen, who hammered a blistering 109 against England. The 32-year-old, who can fill the void created by the legendary Ab De Villiers, will be keen to another hundred to his kitty.

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma missed the game against England due to illness and if he is back in contention, Reeza Hendricks will make way for the skipper in the playing eleven.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are a formidable pair in the middle order and David Miller too would want to get a big score under his belt after a string of ordinary outings.

For Bangladesh, captain Shakib remains a concern as he did not bowl in their practice session here on Sunday. The all-rounder suffered a quad injury against New Zealand in Chennai on October 13 and has not been in the playing XI ever since with Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the side.

Shanto was confident that Shakib would return to action soon the last time he spoke to the media, and it remains to be seen if the senior-most member in the side is fit enough to take the workload.

Top-order batters Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das have been amongst runs, and scored half-centuries against India in the previous game. But Bangladesh batters have lacked is the gumption to make a big score. The batter-friendly Wankhede pitch will provide them an opportunity.

Squads: Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.